EDITORIAL: Let's get those ships unloaded

In case you hadn't noticed the last time you went shopping, prices are higher and supplies are lower. There's a brand of cookies we like that've been out of stock for weeks due to supply chain issues. Of course, there are bigger problems caused by these shortages.

Inflation has been driving up prices for months, and having a supply shortage isn't helping the issue. Part of the problem? Bottlenecks. There's a shortage of workers and a backlog of goods waiting to be imported into the country.

That's why the Port of Los Angeles is doubling its hours, trying to get these backlogs of container ships processed.

"The White House is announcing that the Port of Los Angeles has agreed to essentially double its hours and go to 24/7 operations," NPR reports. "The White House also helped secure commitments from three of the largest goods carriers-- Walmart, FedEx and UPS--to take steps to move toward 24/7 operations."

America is approaching the holiday season, which usually brings with it a flood of commerce thanks to a focus on giving gifts. Unfortunately, because of the supply issues that have yet to abate, retailers are warning of price hikes and shortages.

Tons of stuff (literally) come through the Port of Los Angeles. It has 43 miles of waterfront, 25 cargo terminals, 82 ship-to-shore container cranes, 116 miles of on-dock rail, and six rail yards. Still, the ships are stacking up in line to get in.

And the Port of Los Angeles isn't even the first to expand its hours. The Port of Long Beach did that weeks ago.

Who knows how many other ports will start expanding hours to get this backlog cleared before this is all said and done? And it's also unclear how long they'll have to run with longer shipping hours. Longshoremen already have grueling jobs. But when you talk about doubling capacity, that seems like it would burn some workers out, or require more hiring.

If this is what it takes to get things free and clear, so be it. Backlogs and supply shortages are threats to the already fragile economic recovery of this nation post covid-19.

With all this turbulence in America's recovery, forecasters have been downgrading their expectations for economic growth this year. Back in June when infection numbers were low, things looked rosy. Hopefully we're coming down to the tail end of the Delta variant, and there will be plenty of workers to staff these port expansions.

Maybe in 2022 the cargo scene will look different at ports across all our coasts and rivers. But for now the order is clear. Double time. Face forward. Move out and get this mission accomplished.