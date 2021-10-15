Fair safety is priority, lawmen say

State and city law enforcement pledged Thursday to work together to make this year's Arkansas State Fair safe for attendees, with the event's manager saying the grounds would be "the safest place to be" for the 10 days of the fair.
The event returns in full force today at the State Fairgrounds after last year's cancellation because of the covid-19 pandemic, which marked only the third cancellation in its 81 years.
Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said shots fired Tuesday near Central High School highlighted the need for attention to detail in keeping citizens safe. The school went into lockdown after bullets struck the school in two places. The incident led to the early dismissal of students, and students attended classes virtually Wednesday.
Humphrey said Thursday there would be collaboration between his department, the Pulaski County sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police and the fair's security personnel in an effort to ensure safety at the fairgrounds.
Uniform and plainclothes officers will patrol the grounds on foot, on horseback and in ATVs, said Little Rock Police Maj. Troy Ellison, head of the department's special operations division. The agencies will have a command center near the front of the fairgrounds.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1015fairfood]
Attendees will pass through security checks including metal detectors, and the fair will have a clear-bag policy to aid in security measures, said Anne Marie Doramus, the fair's interim general manager.
"Violence of any kind will not be tolerated," Ellison said.
Ellison also urged fair-goers to use common sense by parking their vehicles only in authorized lots and locking their doors to prevent theft.
The fair returns this year with its usual lineup of familiar rides and a buffet of unusual food options.
A spokesperson for the fair said Thursday that the fair's last cancellation came 75 years ago because of World War II.
This year's fair will feature more than 52 food vendors and will offer a wide variety of offerings.
Some of the more unusual options previewed during a media luncheon Thursday included a "special bug pizza" that featured a meal worm, a cricket or a scorpion as a topping, or one of each.Gallery: Arkansas State Fair Food Preview
[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » www.arkansasonline.com/1015food/]
Other items on the menu included burgers with funnel cakes used as buns, deep fried lasagna, deep fried caramel apples with a side of caramel dipping sauce, fried macaroni and cheese balls with Cajun tartar sauce, and fried brownies with a side of ice cream.
New this year is a vendor that will serve only bacon-themed items, which will include bacon nachos, bacon wrapped chicken, bacon wrapped jalapenos, bacon fries and, more simply, bacon on a stick.
The fair also will feature more than 50 rides, a livestock show, pageants and talent contests, as well as musical entertainment. The livestock show was the only event held last year.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 6-12 and seniors.
All-day ride bands can be purchased for $35. Regular fairground parking is $10 per vehicle, and premium parking is available for $20.
For more information or to access the State Fair Guide, go to ArkansasStateFair.com.
Today’s State Fair schedule
LIVESTOCK
Swine & Sheep Barn
8 a.m. Market
Lambs Competition
6 p.m. Arkansas
Bred Wether Competition followed by Goat Fitting Contest
Goat Center
9 a.m. Open Boer Goat Competition
3 p.m. Junior Boer Goats Showmanship
Barton Coliseum
11 a.m. Beef Cattle Fitting Contest
1 p.m. Junior Breeding Cattle Showmanship followed by Junior Breeding Cattle
Bred and Owned Poultry Barn
Noon-8 p.m., Poultry exhibition
Rabbit Facility
5 p.m. Market Rabbit Competition
Ag in Action Center
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Education interactive farm animal display
State Fair Petting Zoo
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
ENTERTAINMENT
Main Stage
6:30 p.m. Anna Brinker
8 p.m. Maddie and Tae
Bud Light Pavilion
5-6:30 p.m. Happy hour music
9:30 p.m. Anna Brinker
Hiland Hill
Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Show Me Swine Racers
12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Museum of Discovery
1 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch
Hall of Industry
11 a.m.-10 p.m.
CREATIVE ARTS
Arts & Crafts Building
11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Arkansas Made
SPECIAL EVENTS
11 a.m.-close
KARK-4 and Fox 16 Ride Day
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lunch at the Fair