Fair safety is priority, lawmen say

State and city law enforcement pledged Thursday to work together to make this year's Arkansas State Fair safe for attendees, with the event's manager saying the grounds would be "the safest place to be" for the 10 days of the fair.

The event returns in full force today at the State Fairgrounds after last year's cancellation because of the covid-19 pandemic, which marked only the third cancellation in its 81 years.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said shots fired Tuesday near Central High School highlighted the need for attention to detail in keeping citizens safe. The school went into lockdown after bullets struck the school in two places. The incident led to the early dismissal of students, and students attended classes virtually Wednesday.

Humphrey said Thursday there would be collaboration between his department, the Pulaski County sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police and the fair's security personnel in an effort to ensure safety at the fairgrounds.

Uniform and plainclothes officers will patrol the grounds on foot, on horseback and in ATVs, said Little Rock Police Maj. Troy Ellison, head of the department's special operations division. The agencies will have a command center near the front of the fairgrounds.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1015fairfood]

Attendees will pass through security checks including metal detectors, and the fair will have a clear-bag policy to aid in security measures, said Anne Marie Doramus, the fair's interim general manager.

"Violence of any kind will not be tolerated," Ellison said.

Ellison also urged fair-goers to use common sense by parking their vehicles only in authorized lots and locking their doors to prevent theft.

The fair returns this year with its usual lineup of familiar rides and a buffet of unusual food options.

A spokesperson for the fair said Thursday that the fair's last cancellation came 75 years ago because of World War II.

This year's fair will feature more than 52 food vendors and will offer a wide variety of offerings.

Some of the more unusual options previewed during a media luncheon Thursday included a "special bug pizza" that featured a meal worm, a cricket or a scorpion as a topping, or one of each.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » www.arkansasonline.com/1015food/]

Other items on the menu included burgers with funnel cakes used as buns, deep fried lasagna, deep fried caramel apples with a side of caramel dipping sauce, fried macaroni and cheese balls with Cajun tartar sauce, and fried brownies with a side of ice cream.

New this year is a vendor that will serve only bacon-themed items, which will include bacon nachos, bacon wrapped chicken, bacon wrapped jalapenos, bacon fries and, more simply, bacon on a stick.

The fair also will feature more than 50 rides, a livestock show, pageants and talent contests, as well as musical entertainment. The livestock show was the only event held last year.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 6-12 and seniors.

All-day ride bands can be purchased for $35. Regular fairground parking is $10 per vehicle, and premium parking is available for $20.

For more information or to access the State Fair Guide, go to ArkansasStateFair.com.

Today’s State Fair schedule

For more information, visit www.arkansasstatefair.com/fair/.

LIVESTOCK

Swine & Sheep Barn

8 a.m. Market

Lambs Competition

6 p.m. Arkansas

Bred Wether Competition followed by Goat Fitting Contest

Goat Center

9 a.m. Open Boer Goat Competition

3 p.m. Junior Boer Goats Showmanship

Barton Coliseum

11 a.m. Beef Cattle Fitting Contest

1 p.m. Junior Breeding Cattle Showmanship followed by Junior Breeding Cattle

Bred and Owned Poultry Barn

Noon-8 p.m., Poultry exhibition

Rabbit Facility

5 p.m. Market Rabbit Competition

Ag in Action Center

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Education interactive farm animal display

State Fair Petting Zoo

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT

Main Stage

6:30 p.m. Anna Brinker

8 p.m. Maddie and Tae

Bud Light Pavilion

5-6:30 p.m. Happy hour music

9:30 p.m. Anna Brinker

Hiland Hill

Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Show Me Swine Racers

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Museum of Discovery

1 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Bears of Bearadise Ranch

Hall of Industry

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

CREATIVE ARTS

Arts & Crafts Building

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Arkansas Made

SPECIAL EVENTS

11 a.m.-close

KARK-4 and Fox 16 Ride Day

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lunch at the Fair