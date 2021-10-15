Sections
Family registration set for Angel Tree

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:42 a.m.
Salvation Army bell ringer Ivory Carter Sr. rings a bell Nov. 23 to raise funds for The Salvation Army outside the Market Street store on 42nd Street in Odessa, Texas. season. If you're fortunate enough to be able to donate money this year, there are plenty of causes that need attention. Causes can be supported both through monetary gifts and donations of your time. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File)

The Pine Bluff Corps of the Salvation Army will conduct family registration for its annual Christmas/Angel Tree Drive on Oct. 25-27 at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center Gymnasium, 501 E. 12th Ave.

Registration will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. and 1:15-3:15 p.m. each day, according to a news release.

Registration days are scheduled by last names, alphabetically:

A-H – Oct. 25.

I-Q – Oct. 26.

R-Z – Oct. 27.

Only children 12 years old and younger are eligible for this program. A birth certificate is required for each child that is registered, along with clothing and shoe sizes, according to a Salvation Army spokesman.

Only the head of household or their representative with written approval will be allowed to register. No children will be allowed at the registration, the spokesman said.

The applicant must provide proof of identification, proof of residence (utility bills) and proof of income including SSI (Supplemental Security Income), TAFN (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or employment assistance.

Masks are required. Social distancing and the Arkansas Department of Health directives will be followed. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

