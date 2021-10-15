Family registration set for Angel Tree

The Pine Bluff Corps of the Salvation Army will conduct family registration for its annual Christmas/Angel Tree Drive on Oct. 25-27 at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center Gymnasium, 501 E. 12th Ave.

Registration will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. and 1:15-3:15 p.m. each day, according to a news release.

Registration days are scheduled by last names, alphabetically:

A-H – Oct. 25.

I-Q – Oct. 26.

R-Z – Oct. 27.

Only children 12 years old and younger are eligible for this program. A birth certificate is required for each child that is registered, along with clothing and shoe sizes, according to a Salvation Army spokesman.

Only the head of household or their representative with written approval will be allowed to register. No children will be allowed at the registration, the spokesman said.

The applicant must provide proof of identification, proof of residence (utility bills) and proof of income including SSI (Supplemental Security Income), TAFN (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or employment assistance.

Masks are required. Social distancing and the Arkansas Department of Health directives will be followed. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.