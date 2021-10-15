Community Briefs: Fish fry fundraiser set for Saturday

Fish fry fundraiser set for Saturday

Arkansas Community Organizations will have a homecoming fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday at National Trusted Partners for Christ (NTPFC) Church, 2101 E. Sixth Ave. It will include fried fish and all the trimmings, along with a soda or bottle of water and a slice of pound cake. The price is $10 a dinner, according to a news release.

House of Bread opening food pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Monday, Oct. 18, from 1 p.m. until all the food is gone.

Only one food box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license), according to a news release.

Everyone will have to stand in line outside, six feet apart, and the ministry will let in seven people at a time. Masks are required to enter into the church for a food box. All new clients must fill out intake forms. Details: (870)-872-2196.

Alzheimer's group to meet Monday

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers' Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, on Zoom.

The topic will be 10 Warning signs of Alzheimer's Disease and the presenters will be Carolyn Ferguson of Area Agency and Tonya Boyce, the faith outreach representative for the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

To join the meeting, people may use this Zoom link: https://alz-org.zoom.us/j/98421078452?pwd=VXVHU3c3M1VtK3RNdVcvTGZRRENXdz09 with meeting ID: 984 2107 8452 and passcode: 371925. Join by telephone: at 888 788 0099 with the same ID and passcode. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6300.

Honor society inducting Arkansan

Anna Hildebrand of Stuttgart was recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at The University of Mississippi. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, according to a news release.

Hildebrand is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Governor's School applications taken

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release.

AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Students will apply in one of these disciplines: visual art, choral music, instrumental music, drama, English/language arts, mathematics, natural science, social science or development engineering.

Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.