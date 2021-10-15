Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Road to destruction

It is my opinion, for whatever that is worth, that the United States is going to destroy itself. Right now we are hated by most of the world. They tolerate us because of our purchasing power with the American dollar. When that is gone, so will we be gone.

If I were president of the United States, I would pull out of Iraq, pull all military personnel out of foreign countries and apologize to the world for mistakes of the past and ask for forgiveness, quit giving billions of dollars away to foreign countries that hate us and concentrate on rebuilding the United States into a self-supporting country and keeping our noses out of other people's business.

These illegal aliens in our country are not here because they love the United States, they are here because of the power of our almighty dollar. If that were gone, they would cut our throats in a heartbeat. We are all blinded by our love for the U.S. dollar. May God have mercy on our miserable souls.

JACK PHELPS

Cherokee Village