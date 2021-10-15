Florida sophomore QB coming to visit Hogs

One of the nation's top sophomore quarterbacks will make his way to Fayetteville to visit the University of Arkansas for Saturday's game against Auburn.

Adrian Posse, 6-5, 225 pounds, of Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace its expected to arrive in Fayetteville today with his parents after playing Carol City (Fla.) on Thursday night. He has 11 scholarship offers from schools, including Arkansas, Miami, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M.

"I want to experience what Razorback football is really about," Posse said. "They have been performing excellent this year, and I can't what to see the show they will put on this Saturday."

The 11 a.m. kickoff for the Hogs and Tigers will cut down on the number of recruits attending the game because most prospects have games on Friday. The early kickoff doesn't afford recruits much travel time.

Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains' communication with Posse helped convince him to visit the Hogs.

"Me and Coach Loggains are starting to build a good relationship," Posse said. "We talk frequently and we are both excited to meet each other in person on Friday."

Spartans' Coach Mario Perez expects Posse's recruitment to be on a national scale.

"Great kid, humble and hard working," Perez said. "Elite potential. Legit 6-5, 225. Very strong arm. Expect him to be a national recruit."

Posse reported the Razorbacks extending a scholarship offer to him on Aug. 22. Loggains, who spent 16 years in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and seven seasons as an offensive coordinator, has made a nice connection with Posse.

"I would say what make us connect is what we have in common on the field," Posse said. "We both love to throw the ball a lot. And we both have similar personalities. That what's make us connect."

The trip to Arkansas will be his first visit of the fall. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network said Posse is a 4-star plus prospect now with 5-star potential.

"He possesses all the tools to become an instant impact player," said Lemming, who travels the nation about six months a year seeing prospects. "I was at his school this past January, but he really wasn't the knockout guy he has become. He's only a sophomore now but has the height, the arm strength and the poise to dominate at the next level."

Saturday visits

Several notable out-of-state prospects will also be visit Arkansas for the Auburn game.

Senior receiver Samuel M'Bake, 6-3, 205 pounds, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, will land in Northwest Arkansas around 9:30 Saturday morning for an unofficial visit for the game. He plans to return later in the year for an official visit.

He has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Mississippi State, Arizona State and others.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates M'Bake a 4-star prospect.

Junior defensive end Trey Wilson, 6-4, 235, of Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial plans to attend, also.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Illinois, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma State and others.

Junior defensive lineman James, 6-5, 250, of Fort Worth Nolan Catholic will be making his third trip to Fayetteville since June when he attends the Auburn contest.

He received a scholarship offer from the Hogs after his showing at an Arkansas camp in June, and he returned again on July 31 for a cookout.

James has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota and Arizona.

Junior defensive back Naeten Mitchell will make a third visit to Arkansas when he visits Fayetteville for the game against the Tigers.

He visited Arkansas on June 20 and again on July 31.

Mitchell, 5-11, 172, of Temple, Texas, has a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks while drawing interest from several others.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

