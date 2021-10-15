Floyd resigns Southern Baptist committee post

Ronnie Floyd, the acting CEO of the nation's largest Protestant denomination, has resigned from position as head of the Southern Baptist Convention's executive committee after a weekslong internal battle over how the denomination should handle a sex abuse investigation.

Floyd is a former senior pastor of Cross Church, a Southern Baptist megachurch in Springdale.

While Southern Baptist churches operate independently of each other, the Nashville-based executive committee handles the business of the Southern Baptist Convention, including its $192 million cooperative program that funds their missions and ministries.

Floyd's resignation comes after weeks of debates that played out over Zoom and Twitter over an internal investigation into how the executive committee has handled sexual abuse allegations.

The Southern Baptist Convention has been rocked by reports of hundreds of sex abuse cases that were revealed in a 2019 investigation by the Houston Chronicle. It has ousted churches that employed pastors who had been abusers and set up resources for churches to prevent sex abuse.

However, several sex-abuse survivors have said the denomination has not done enough to investigate and prevent more abuse from happening, since the denomination does not have a way of tracking abusers within its network of churches.

During executive committee meetings in the past several weeks, some committee members argued against waiving attorney-client privilege, which would have given investigators access to records of conversations on legal matters among the committee's members and staff. They said doing so went against the advice of convention lawyers and could bankrupt the Southern Baptist Convention by exposing it to lawsuits. Some members of the executive committee resigned over the issue.

In an initial vote on the issue Sept. 21, the committee voted against waiving attorney-client privilege.

But delegates to the Southern Baptists' national meeting in June had approved the independent probe and voted for the committee to waive privilege if asked to do so by the firm doing the investigation. And the initial vote to defy their decision upset a lot of Southern Baptist leaders and lay members.

The committee reversed course and on Oct. 5 voted to waive attorney-client privilege as part of the investigation.

After that vote, the longtime general counsel for the Southern Baptist Convention decided to cut ties with the denomination.

In a letter released Thursday, Floyd wrote that "I will not and cannot any longer fulfill the duties placed on me," saying that the Oct. 5 vote placed Southern Baptists in "uncertain, unknown, unprecedented and unchartered waters" that created potential risks to the convention's liability.

As the controversy escalated, several church leaders had threatened to withhold funds, angry that the executive committee would fail to follow through on the will of the messengers. Several Southern Baptist insiders said Floyd's resignation was inevitable.

Ahead of Floyd's resignation, 25 members of the executive committee had planned to call a meeting to discuss issues of leadership within the committee, according to a letter shared with The Washington Post.

The recent vote over the investigation revealed divides at the highest levels of leadership over how to run the business of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Ahead of the executive committee vote, the convention's current president, Ed Litton of Alabama, signaled his support for waiving attorney-client privilege. And before the final vote to waive privilege, numerous statements were published, representing dozens of concerned pastors in state conventions and local associations.

Dean Inserra, an executive committee member and pastor of a large Southern Baptist church in Tallahassee, Fla., said Floyd resisted the will of Southern Baptist messengers from the beginning. He said that behind the stage in Nashville, Floyd tried to talk other Baptist leaders out of putting forward a motion on waiving executive privilege.

Floyd was pastor at Cross Church for 32 years. In 1989, he was a candidate to become president of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, but was defeated by Mike Huckabee, who later became Arkansas' governor.

Floyd was president of the Southern Baptist Convention from 2014-16. He served on former President Donald Trump's advisory council ahead of Trump's 2016 election and was elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention's executive committee in 2019. He succeeded Southern Baptist pastor Frank Page, who resigned in 2018 over "a morally inappropriate relationship."