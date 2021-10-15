FYI: Crafts fairs fill the hills this weekend

Today

War Eagle -- War Eagle Mills Farm, War Eagle Mill and Sharp's Show at War Eagle all happen around the War Eagle Creek bridge. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Saturday and until 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Spanker Creek Farm Arts & Crafts Fair -- Located at 8464 W. McNelly Road in Bentonville, the event will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

It's Fall Y'all Craft Fair -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today-Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville.

Ozark Regional Fall Arts & Crafts Festivals -- Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today-Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center. Admission is free.

BPL in the Community -- Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Presented by Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 1-6 p.m., Murphy Park Pavilion, Springdale. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wa Kuk Wa Jimor -- Canoe of One Community Opening Ceremony and Celebration, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail at Night -- 7-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Designing Women" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Oct. 24, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Saturday

Literary Pumpkin Contest -- Children and families are invited to decorate a pumpkin like their favorite book character, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Murphy Park Pavilion, Springdale. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to African Dance -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

