Game 5 thriller turns LA's way

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and prized midseason acquisition Max Scherzer came out of the bullpen for his first career save, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in a thrilling winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night and into the NL Championship Series.

Bellinger's big hit decided a scintillating NL division series between talent-laden teams with lofty win totals -- the latest exciting chapter of this storied rivalry.

And the dramatic finish came with a controversial call: With a runner on, Scherzer struck out Wilmer Flores on a check-swing to end it. First base umpire Gabe Morales rang up Flores on appeal -- but on television replays, it certainly didn't appear he swung.

Mookie Betts had a postseason career-high four hits and will lead the next step in LA's championship defense at Atlanta for Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday.

Camilo Doval plunked Justin Turner with one out in the ninth and Gavin Lux then singled before Bellinger delivered his most meaningful hit in a scrutinized season.

Scherzer, the Game 3 loser who came over from Washington at the trade deadline, closed out a best-of-five series certain to go down among the several classics these franchises have played -- right up there with the 1951 and '62 clubs that each matched up in three-game tiebreakers for the NL pennant that the Giants won each time.

In the 24th and final meeting between these so evenly matched rivals who knew everything about each other by this stage, it was only fitting they split at 12 apiece. The 107-win Giants edged the Dodgers for the NL West title on the final day, Los Angeles winding up a game back with 106 victories.

The Dodgers already won once facing elimination, topping the Cardinals last week in the wild-card game 3-1. And Manager Dave Roberts' bold Game 5 gamble paid off: 20-game winner Julio Urias pitched out of the bullpen instead of starting as originally planned. Urias entered in the third inning and gave LA four innings of relief with five strikeouts.

"I think that you can't do a job for fear of failure or potential criticism," Roberts explained. "I think that you have to do your job given whatever you feel is the best way to win the game."

Betts had the Dodgers' initial three hits with singles at the top of the lineup before Corey Seager's RBI double in the sixth as the Dodgers finally got to Game 1 winner Logan Webb.

Then Darin Ruf's first hit of the series for San Francisco after starting 0 for 9 was a tying home run in the bottom half. The 452-foot drive is the longest of this postseason.

Webb was done after seven more brilliant innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out seven and walking one as he once more delighted a sellout crowd of 42,275 with their swirling orange rally towels and those deafening "Beat LA!" chants.

The 24-year-old right-hander and two relievers shut out the Dodgers 4-0 here last Friday, and Webb's Sierra Elementary School to the north in Rocklin held a day in his honor earlier this week.

Betts led off the game with a single but the Giants got out of it with an inning-ending double play and Webb faced the minimum through two.

Right-hander Corey Knebel opened for the Dodgers and gave up Buster Posey's two-out double in the first, then pumped his fist striking out Brandon Crawford in a seven-pitch at-bat.

Postseason glance

DIVISION SERIES (BEST-OF-5)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

THURSDAY, OCT. 7 Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

SUNDAY Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4 (13)

MONDAY Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 3, Chicago 1

THURSDAY, OCT. 7 Houston 6, Chicago 1

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 Houston 9, Chicago 4

SUNDAY Chicago 12, Houston 6

TUESDAY Houston 10, Chicago 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles 3, San Francisco 2

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 San Fran. 4, Los Angeles 0

SATURDAY Los Angeles 9, San Fran. 2

MONDAY San Fran. 1, Los Angeles 0

TUESDAY Los Angeles 7, San Fran. 2

THURSDAY Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

SATURDAY Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

MONDAY Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

TUESDAY Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Best-of-7; All times Central

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston vs. Houston

TODAY Boston at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 7:07 p.m.(Fox)

SATURDAY Boston at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 3:20 p.m. (Fox or FS1)

MONDAY Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox)

TUESDAY Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox)

x-WEDNESDAY Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox)

x-FRIDAY, OCT. 22 Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox)

x-SATURDAY, OCT. 23 Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox or FS1)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta vs. Los Angeles

SATURDAY Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)

TUESDAY Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS)

WEDNESDAY Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-THURSDAY Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-SATURDAY, OCT. 23 Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)

x-SUNDAY, OCT. 24 Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)

