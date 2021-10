Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts will be the opening act for Blackberry Smoke Oct. 22 at the Arkansas State Fair. An article in the Style section of Thursday's paper spelled the name of the band incorrectly.

...

Arkansas's new congressional districts will split Pulaski County between the 1st, 2nd and 4th districts. An article Thursday about Gov. Asa Hutchinson's comments on the maps incorrectly listed the districts that will represent Pulaski County.