Gravette Chamber to celebrate Arkansas Chamber of Commerce Week

GRAVETTE -- Next week is Chamber of Commerce Week in Arkansas and the Arkansas State Chamber has announced that it's almost time to celebrate.

This year's observance is set for Monday through Oct. 22, and Wednesday has been chosen as Support Your Local Chamber Day.

The regular monthly meeting of the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce is held on the third Wednesday, so it will be held on Support Your Local Chamber Day at 12:30 p.m. at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center. President Steve Harari has announced that a chamber president's panel discussion will be a feature of the meeting and Chamber of Commerce presidents from Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur and Gravette will all be present and speaking during the meeting. The public is invited to attend.

The local chamber is also planning an open house from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at its new office at 109 Main St. S.E. (the old Gravette Gym).

Nicole Jowers, local chamber secretary, said she invites everyone in the community to stop by, see the new office and join chamber officers and members in celebrating the role the Gravette Chamber plays in the local communities. She is also asking area business owners who would like to give input to submit a review/testimonial of the positive impact the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce has had on their business. Reviews should be emailed to gravettechamber@gmail.com.