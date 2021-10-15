Green Forest man sentenced for luring teens online

FORT SMITH -- A Green Forest man was sentenced Thursday to 180 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release on one count of using social media to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of sex trafficking of children.

The Berryville Police Department was notified in August 2020 that Jason Daniel Vasquez, 22, had contacted a 14-year-old girl via Snapchat and had met with the minor on different occasions to engage in sexual acts, according to court documents. Days later, Vasquez was arrested by Berryville police after he arrived at a set location under the belief he was there to engage in sexual acts with the minor.

After Vasquez's arrest, law enforcement located messages on his phone with another juvenile female. Vasquez offered in the messages to provide the girl tobacco products in exchange for sexual acts.

The Berryville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, Fayetteville, investigated the case.

The case was a joint prosecution by the Western and Eastern districts of Arkansas. The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant prosecuted the case. U.S. District Judge P. K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.