Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Halloween Kills’

Today at 1:33 a.m.
“Now, here I am, back out on the street, for the crime of having nowhere to go”: “The Shape,” aka Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), returns in David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills,” now playing theatrically and streaming on Peacock.

“Now, here I am, back out on the street, for the crime of having nowhere to go”: “The Shape,” aka Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), returns in David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills,” now playing theatrically and streaming on Peacock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT