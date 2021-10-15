Hogs get another '22 5-star

ESPN 5-star basketball prospect Jordan Walsh committed to the University of Arkansas on Thursday, giving Coach Eric Musselman two 5-star prospects in the 2022 class.

Walsh, 6-7, 200 pounds, of Branson Link Academy picked the Hogs over Texas, Kansas, TCU, Arizona State, Oklahoma and numerous others.

He announced his pledge on Instagram with ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi, and shortly afterward a short version of the Hog call could be heard in the background.

"Coach believed in me since Day One," Walsh said on why he chose Arkansas. "It's a great environment The fan base is crazy. The coaching staff is focused on winning. It's just a great environment for me to be able to succeed on the next level."

Walsh spoke to Musselman and the staff after his announcement.

"They were like why are you tricking us man?" Walsh said. "He was like he's throwing party."

As a freshman, Walsh led Oak Cliff (Texas) Faith and Family to a 36-6 record and its first Class 4A state title. He averaged 17 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists per game as a junior for a team that finished 25-6.

Musselman's plan is to get Walsh to the NBA as soon as possible and that was illustrated on a 5-by-15 white board in a conference room in the practice facility during his official visit.

"They wrote on the whole thing about my plan for me as soon as I step on campus, every week, every practice what I'm going to be doing and achievements, and they just drew it out and put it out in front of me like this is the plan for you," Walsh said. "We're going to get you here and we're going to get you out in the least amount of time possible. It was great to see that for sure."

ESPN also rates Walsh the No. 2 small forward and the No. 7 overall prospect in the nation. A native of DeSoto, Texas, Walsh officially visited Arkansas, Texas, Arizona State, Kansas, TCU and Oklahoma.

ESPN 5-star guard and No. 6 overall prospect Nick Smith Jr. committed to Arkansas in September. Walsh's commitment gives Arkansas two 5-star commitments during the recruiting services era for the first time in program history.

Walsh said he and Smith have been communicating prior to his announcement.

"He kept asking me where I was going," Walsh said. "He didn't believe I was going to Arkansas, but I couldn't tell him. But he kept asking me about it."

Biancardi asked about him and Smith playing on the wing.

"It's dangerous, it's dangerous," Walsh said.

Several Razorbacks fans attended his announcement in the Dallas area.

"They're just so supportive," he said. "There were some Arkansas alumni here and that's crazy to me. They were in the back just watching and cheering."

Walsh said his decision came down to Arkansas, Texas and "probably Kansas." He said he knew it was the Hogs a couple days ago. He said he hopes to visit Arkansas the weekend of Oct. 22-24.

The Hogs also have pledges from ESPN 4-star shooting guard Joseph Pinion of Morrilton, ESPN 4-star guard Derrian Ford of Magnolia and ESPN 4-star small forward Barry Dunning of Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen Catholic.

The Hogs are also in contention for high ESPN 4-star Anthony Black, the No. 26 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class. He's expected to announce his decision in the near future.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.