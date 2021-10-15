• Lora Reinbold, a Republican state senator who was banned from flying on Alaska Airlines for refusing to wear a mask on flights to the state capital, Juneau, says she has tested positive for the coronavirus, writing on social media "When I defeat it, I will tell you my recipe."

• Jessica Van Ord, a member of a New Jersey team that specializes in cave rescues, shimmied through a narrow passage to rescue Liza, a 12-year-old dog that went for at least five days without food or water after falling into a rocky crevice at a state park in Kerhonkson, N.Y., north of New York City.

• Emmanuel Tuloe, an 18-year-old who has a motorcycle taxi business in Gbolor Dialla, Liberia, is being treated as a national hero after he found $50,000 in a plastic-wrapped package on a highway and returned it to its rightful owner, a businesswoman who went on the radio to plead for the money's return.

• John Simmons of Pikeville, Tenn., agreed with prosecutors to pay nearly $900 to the state Department of Agriculture after he was charged with theft, trespassing and vandalism for taking timber logs from the Bledsoe State Forest.

• Seth Robinson, 20, of Florence, Ala., faces criminal mischief and other charges after being accused of throwing blue and purple paint on a Confederate monument that has been the subject of protests at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

• Ruth Hamilton, 66, of Golden, British Columbia, said she first thought a tree had fallen on her house and then discovered a 2.8-pound rock, the size of a large fist, in her bed after a meteorite crashed through her roof, barely missing her head as she slept.

• Timothy Watson, 31, of Ranson, W.Va., accused of selling machine gun conversion kits to followers of a far-right extremist movement, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered firearm silencer, prosecutors said.

• Daniel Jenkins, 22, of Dallas, accused of using the Grindr dating app to assault and rob gay men, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit hate crimes, kidnapping and other counts, and was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• Tinashe Farawo, a Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife spokesman, said a female elephant trampled a 71-year-old South African tourist, killing him as he and his son were out for a morning walk in Mana Pools National Park.