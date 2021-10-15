Iowa man killed; Arkansan arrested

UNION, Iowa -- A 22-year-old man from Arkansas has been arrested after authorities found the dead body of a 74-year-old man in a central Iowa home earlier this week.

Osborn Eugene Gavel of Arkansas faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Steve Reece, 74, of Union, Iowa, authorities said. Union is a town of less than 400 residents about 70 miles north of Des Moines.

Reece died as a result of being struck by Gavel, according to a news release from the office of Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge, Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Gavel and others stayed with Reece on Monday night, authorities said in the news release. The Hardin County, Iowa, sheriff's office received a call Tuesday morning about "an unresponsive male" and found Reece's body in his bedroom. Investigators determined that Reece had been killed and believe Gavel hit the older man, leading to his death.

Hardin County, Iowa, Sheriff Dave McDaniel said on Wednesday that authorities believe Gavel was neither a relative nor friend of Reece's, and that an acquaintance brought Gavel to Reece's home. Authorities do not know why Gavel was in Iowa. They are still trying to piece things together.

Gavel is in the Hardin County jail. After law enforcement officials complete their investigation, the results will be forwarded to the Hardin County, Iowa, attorney's office for review.