Let's Eat! Con Quesos, All American Steakhouse, Ozark Beer at Rope Hounds

Welcome to your source for restaurant news in Northwest Arkansas. Every Friday, we highlight what's new, what's gone and what's good in the region's rising food scene.

This week in local restaurant news, a Fayetteville taco shop opens a second store, an East Coast chain opens a steakhouse in Springdale and more.

Con Quesos

Con Quesos opened a second location in downtown Springdale earlier this month.

The fast casual taco shop is now open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at 101 W. Johnson Ave.

The restaurant near Walter Turnbow Park features an outdoor bar and patio as well as nearly double the seating of the Fayetteville location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"In many ways, it's going to be a completely new experience with elements of the original Con Quesos that our guests love," said founder Omar Kasim on the restaurant's website. "I cannot wait to see our customers enjoy it."

The All American Steakhouse

The All American Steakhouse is opening Friday afternoon in Springdale.

The East Coast chain has seven locations in Maryland and Virginia, but the one at 3492 W. Sunset Ave. will be the first in Arkansas.

Customers can enjoy a dry-aged steak from 3 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to the company's website.

Plans for the restaurant, situated at the former location of Western Sizzlin', were originally presented to the Springdale Planning Commission in early May.

The flagship All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater store opened in Edgewater, Md., in 2003.

Ozark Beer at Rope Hounds

Ozark Beer Co. opened a dog friendly taproom last week at Rope Hounds in Bentonville.

The taproom is located inside the pet supply store at 407 S.W. A St. near the downtown square.

"Not only did the two teams recognize the opportunity for fellowship and good conversation behind such a space, but they saw an opportunity to create a new community for dog-loving, craft brew connoisseurs," Rope Hounds stated in a social media post.

Residents can enjoy a pint from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to Ozark's website.

The Fire Truck

The Fire Truck held a grand opening event Monday in Bentonville.

The food truck at 405 S.W. A St. near Skyline Cinema and Trash Creamery is open seven days a week from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., according to social media.

Customers can savor "small bites" and "big flavor" from a menu that includes Jalapeno Popper Wontons, Sweet Potato Churros, Mini Monte Cristos, Falafel Waffles, Cordon Bleu Balls and more.

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

Lastly, food lovers can nominate their favorite local restaurant for induction into the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism's Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

A committee of historians, chefs, foodies and authors will choose the winners, which will be announced in a ceremony next year.

Nominations are open through Oct. 31.

Visit ArkFoodHOF.com to learn more.

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email us at gmoore@nwaonline.com.