If he had really won

In the long view of history, we may find that democracy would have stood a better chance of surviving had Donald Trump actually, honestly, won the 2020 election.

Democrats and those of us independents, as well as some Republicans, who feared a second Trump term would have had our anxiety levels burst, but we would not have initiated an insurrection. No, we would have been crestfallen to the extreme and lamented our lives for the next four years.

However, we would at least have been done with Trump and may even have had to impeach him for a third time. He would have no doubt grievously harmed us as a nation again, and even tried to change the 22nd Amendment laws for a third term. That would not have happened. Even Republicans would not have gone for that, fearing a future Democrat could do the same.

Looking forward to 2024, and a possible Trump return to the White House, our society could easily be even more divided, if that is possible. Also, had he won 2020 and governed with vengeance in all directions, that in itself could have destroyed the Republican Party for 2024, but now we are still in the lurch.

PHIL MARIAGE

Hot Springs

Logic needs clarity

I believe our current attorney general may consider herself either pro-life or pro-religious freedom, but not both. She does so in her political ads. After all, the custom of some Christians to consider uterine tissues a child is clearly a religious view.

If one supports religious freedom, knowing that some people do not view those zygotes and other uterine tissues a child unless the tissues have been growing for three months, it is logical to allow those women to claim their reproductive rights. Further, most zygotes pass out of the uterus and do not, therefore, have a soul at the moment of fertilization because God would surely not give all those fertilized eggs a soul only to let them die as they leave the uterus.

Our attorney general's logic appears to need help.

FLORA SALYERS

Conway

For healthier climate

The Republican Party has come a long way in the fight against climate change over the last decade--but there's still work to be done. Whether we call it climate change or global warming or unusual weather, conservatives as a whole should be steering the climate discussion, as it aligns closely with our values.

Economically, our state and country would greatly benefit from clean-energy jobs. Arkansas is the Natural State--as such, we have a plethora of sunshine, wind, and rushing water, in addition to a nuclear power plant in Russellville--all of which provide an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels. Solar, wind, and hydropower can't be moved out of state as they're naturally occurring--that means these jobs would stay in state.

Conservatives are proud of being lawful. We believe that people who do wrong should be held accountable. In spite of the price tag for the reconciliation process, proposed policies like a carbon price would hold polluters responsible for their actions, while returning a dividend to American households.

Many conservatives are religious. Whether it's cleaning your yard or urging members of Congress to pass legislation, taking care of the environment is one of many ways that we care for God's creation.

Conservatives love small government. Being environmentally friendly doesn't require big government's guidance--President Ronald Reagan proved this with his "citizens first" approach to environmental preservation.

The image of the American outdoorsman is dying. With him, he takes hunting and fishing opportunities, outdoor sports, national parks, forests, and farmland--things that conservatives have always held dear.

If we want to preserve the Republican Party of tomorrow, it's crucial that we make a healthier climate the focus of conservatism today.

KATIE ZAKRZEWSKI

North Little Rock

Threat to our security

I think we should declare the Mexican cartels a terrorist group and a threat to national security. There's plenty of evidence to support they are just that. Then go after them, with a vengeance, like what we did in Syria and Iraq with ISIS. We are allowing them to have their way with us. How much longer are we going to put with their evil ways?

ROBERT PITTS

Cabot