LIVE! in NWA: John Fullbright, plus live music all over NWA

Grammy-nominated Americana singer/songwriter John Fullbright returns to Northwest Arkansas with his band The Tulsa Revue at 9:30 p.m. today at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $20-$25. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Downtown Bentonville Inc. and City Sessions' Neighborhood Concert Series hosts the next monthly concert at 6 p.m. today at Two Friends Books, 234 S.W. 7th St. in Bentonville. Free. citysessions.org.

• Some Guy Named Robb performs at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• Honeyjack ($8) will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour today; and Andy Frasco & The UN ($20-$25) performs with guest Nick Gerlach's Cult Conference at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Rochelle Bradshaw performs with guest Crazy Neighbor at 6 p.m. today as part of the Fall Music on the Mountain series at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Dr. in Fayetteville. $15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

• Reverend Horton Heat performs at 8 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. $20. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• MK Ultra performs at 8 p.m. today; and the Railyard Live season finale with Full House, and Trout Fishing in America will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. Free; table for $20. railyardlive.com.

• 96 Miles performs with The Buddy Youth Chorus at 6:30 p.m. today; and Forty Proof performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.