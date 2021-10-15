LR School Board gets first look at election zone options; hears plan to raise employee salaries

Little Rock School Board members took a first look Thursday at three options for equalizing the populations of the district's nine school board election zones based on the new 2020 U.S. census data.

Board members made no decisions on the zone boundaries at the agenda meeting during which district leaders also presented the board with plans for raising salaries this school year for teachers and nonteaching employees.

The board is expected to vote on the employee salary increases at its Oct. 28 meeting, after a vote on the proposals by the employee groups.

A vote on election zones could occur later this year, after the board receives feedback from the public on the various plans.

Shelby Johnson, Arkansas Geographic Information Systems officer, told the board that the populations in the nine election zones have shifted, creating a variance of more than 12% among the current zones. While some variation among the zones is legally acceptable, Johnson said the current rate is too high and zone boundary adjustments will be necessary for the November 2022 school board elections.

The current zones were established based on 2010 population data for the district's election of nine school board members in November and December 2020. That was before the 2020 census data became available in recent weeks.

Superintendent Mike Poore has told the board that the need for election zone changes will likely require all board positions to be open for election next year.

The population of the district grew in the past decade by about 20,300 to 181,094, making the target population in each of the election zones 20,121. The population living in the school district boundaries is 59.96% minority, Johnson said, adding that the different races and ethnic groups are fairly well distributed across the district.

Each of the three zone options offered by Johnson are designed to increase the population in Zone 7 that encompasses east and downtown Little Rock, and Zone 8, that covers a portion of northwest Little Rock. Also targeted are reducing the numbers of people in Zone 1 in southwest Little Rock and Zone 4 in west Little Rock.

Each of the proposed options calls for exchanges of territory among the current zones, with Concept A impacting the fewest zones, Concept B requiring tweaks to all zones and Concept C creating the greatest level of change among the zones. Concept C has the advantage of putting the town of Cammack Village all in the same north-central Zone 5 and improving the compactness of Zone 6 in the central part of the city, Johnson said. Zone 6 has a very irregular borders. Concept C has a variance of 1.74%.

All of the proposed options keep the current board members in their current zones; no current board member is drawn out of their current zone, Johnson said.

Additionally, each of the options results in five zones having a majority population of Black, Hispanic and other minority group members, and four zones would have a majority-white population. That is the case currently, as well.

In response to a question from the board, Johnson said he believes all three options are legally defensible.

RAISES

The proposed salary increases for employees has been discussed in generalities for months but in recent days Poore and his staff have been presenting the details of the plans in anticipation of a School Board vote on the matter at its Oct. 28 meeting.

The plans call for at least a 3% raise for all nonteaching employees that would be retroactive to the start of their contract for the current 2021-22 school year.

The raise would be paired with the establishment of a new unified pay schedule. The nonteaching employee would be placed on that schedule based on the employee's job classification, be it custodian, nurse or principal, at the step that is closest to the employee's newly increased pay rate -- with no one getting a cut in that pay. The placement won't necessarily reflect the employee's years of experience, which is a change from the past, Jordan Eason, human relations specialist, explained to the board.

The teacher salary plan calls for raising the starting salary of a first-year, 190-day teacher from the current $36,000 to $43,000 this school year, to $45,000 in 2022-23 and $48,000 in 2023-24.

With each increase to the beginning salary, the salaries for more experienced teachers and teachers with college credit hours above a bachelor's degree will also increase each year. By the third year of the pay plan, a teacher with a master's degree and no experience would earn $51,691. A teacher with a master's degree plus 30 college hours and at least 21 years of experience would earn $81,116.

Most teachers in the district would see their pay increased by about $10,000 over the three-year period. The first year of teacher salary increases are expected to cost about $7 million, according to data presented to the board.

Poore told the board that this is the first time in his career as a superintendent in three districts that he has been able to present a three-year salary package -- although the board will vote only on the first year of the plan later this month.

"We did this together," Poore told the board. "You all set the goal," he said, adding that the district in recent years has cut employee positions and closed campuses such as Woodruff, Franklin, David O. Dodd elementaries and the old Southwest Junior High and re-purposed Henderson, J.A. Fair and Romine schools.

In the salary proposal to the board, Poore and his staff said the district will have to continue those strategies of closing under-used campuses and cutting positions "from administration to the school level, as current staffing levels are not sustainable as we continue to lose enrollment."

If approved, the across-the-board raises would be retroactive to the beginning of the current year contract.

The three-year salary plan comes at a time when the capital city School Board approved a budget of about $350 million last month that anticipates an operating surplus of more than $34 million, some of which can be used for the salary increases, Kelsey Bailey, the district's chief deputy of finance and operations, has said.