McDonald's to test McPlant in U.S.

McDonald's will start testing its McPlant burger, which features a patty developed with Beyond Meat, in the U.S. next month.

The test will begin on Nov. 3 in eight locations in Texas, Iowa, Louisiana and California, McDonald's announced in an emailed statement.

The sandwich, which features a plant-based burger patty, will come with cheese and mayonnaise and be cooked on the same grill as meat-based products and eggs, and therefore will not be vegan. The McPlant has already debuted in parts of Europe, including Sweden, Denmark and the United Kingdom.

Menu items that mimic the taste and feel of meat have become more commonplace on fast-food menus, but consumer demand may be easing.

Inspire Brands Inc.'s Dunkin', for example, has withdrawn Beyond's breakfast sausage from thousands of locations. Yum! Brands Inc.'s KFC, which ran trials of Beyond Meat's chicken nuggets, has yet to turn them into a regular menu item.

Beyond Meat's shares rose 1.9% in New York trading.