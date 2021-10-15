Motorcyclist killed in Pine Bluff crash

A motorcycle and SUV collided at an intersection in Pine Bluff, killing the motorcyclist, local police announced.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday died at the intersection of 28th Avenue and Apple Street, according to police.

The SUV was traveling west on 28th Avenue, then turned onto Apple Street. The motorcycle was traveling east on 28th Avenue when the collision occurred, police reported.

The SUV's driver, who was issued a citation for failing to yield on a left turn, remained at the intersection and is cooperating with the investigation, Pine Bluff police said. No criminal charges have been filed.

Police noted it will not release names until the next of kin can be notified.