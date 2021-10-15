Mozzoni elected as Bentonville foundation president

BENTONVILLE -- Mat Mozzoni is the new president of the Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation Board of Directors.

Mozzoni was unanimously elected at a Sept. 16 foundation board meeting, said Liz Anderson, the college's executive director of advancement.

Mozzoni was the former foundation vice president and replaces Mike Luttrell, who had served as president since 2014, according to a college news release.

Luttrell will continue serving on the board as vice president, according to the release. New officers also include Donnie Baker, First Security Bank senior vice president, as treasurer and Jaclyn Henderson, Regions Bank relationship manager, as secretary, the release said.

Mozzoni is state sales director for Cox Business, according to the release. He and his wife, Nicole, live in Rogers, where they raised three children, all of whom attended the college.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that serves as the college's philanthropic arm, according to the release.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state with more than 7,000 students.