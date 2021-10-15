Music Al Fresco: Fort Smith Symphony plays 'Patriotic Pops'

As one of only a few orchestras in the nation performing fully produced, traditional concerts during the covid-19 shutdown of 2020, the Fort Smith Symphony of course put its own nontraditional twist on that schedule. The first post-pandemic concert, held Oct. 17, 2020, was outdoors at the United States Marshals Museum -- and it was so popular, the symphony is back on the lawn this weekend for "Patriotic Pops."

"Our audience survey plus lots of feedback told us that our audiences loved hearing us outdoors and enjoyed the grounds of the U.S. Marshals Museum on the Arkansas River as a venue," Music Director John Jeter says. "So we decided to do it again but with an Americana, patriotic theme."

The performance includes marches by John Phillip Sousa; Irving Berlin's "God Bless America"; W.C. Handy's "St. Louis Blues"; William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1; and James Horner's "Apollo 13," plus music by John Williams, Elmer Bernstein and Alan Silvestri.

"It's a great concert for families, I guess one could say lighter fare to go with the feel of being outdoors," Jeter adds. "Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and beverages."

Jeter says while the orchestra continued to play throughout most of the covid crisis, the joy still hasn't worn off of being able to do so.

"We had a wonderful start to the 2021-22 season with our musicians and audiences enjoying live music together," he says. And while there is no post-concert programming for "Patriotic Pops," fans have also been enjoying rubbing elbows with the orchestra members in a new addition to performances at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center. The next after-party at the Bakery District will follow "It's Christmastime" on Dec. 4.

Jeter is also preparing for a return to programming for students in 2022.

"We are excited to report that our in-school programs, Symphony in the Schools and Kool Cats Jazz Quartet, are scheduled to take place in the spring as well as our Earquake full orchestra concerts for students," he says. "Things are progressing very well overall, and I know the school systems are very excited to have us come back and interact with their students live and in person!"

The rest of the 2021-22 season includes:

Dec. 4 -- It's Christmastime: "Carol of the Bells," "Sleigh Ride," "The Nutcracker," "Do You Hear What I Hear," 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center.

March 5 -- Classical Masters: With Saint-Georges' Symphony No. 1 in D Minor; Eric Ewasen's Marimba Concerto; and Brahms' Symphony No. 2, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center.

April 2 -- "Raiders of the Lost Ark": With the symphony playing the soundtrack while the film is screened, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center.