• A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago fetched $25.4 million on Thursday -- a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price. "Love Is in the Bin" was offered by Sotheby's in London, with a presale estimate of $5.5 million to $8.2 million. After a 10-minute bidding war involving nine bidders in the saleroom and more online and by phone, it sold for three times the high estimate. The piece consists of a half-shredded canvas in an ornate frame bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. When it last sold at Sotheby's in October 2018, the piece was known as "Girl With Balloon." Just as an anonymous European buyer made the winning bid -- for $1.4 million -- a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life, leaving half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips. The 2018 buyer decided to go through with the purchase, a decision that was vindicated on Thursday as the work's price soared. The work quickly became one of Banksy's most famous, and Sotheby's sent it on tour to cities including New York and Hong Kong before Thursday's auction. Alex Branczik, Sotheby's chairman of modern and contemporary art, called the shredding "one of the most ingenious moments of performance art this century." Banksy, who has never confirmed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world's best-known artists.

• Katie Couric's book tour, which begins in two weeks, will feature some well-known guests. Live Nation announced Thursday that Jennifer Garner, "Saturday Night Live" performers Chloe Fineman and Melissa Villasenor and Brad and Kimberly Paisley will be among those joining Couric for appearances around the country in support of her forthcoming memoir "Going There." Designer Tan France will be hand for the opening event, Oct. 28, at Boston's Orpheum Theatre. The Paisleys will be with her in Nashville, Tenn. Fineman and Villasenor are scheduled for the Beacon Theatre in New York and Garner for the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Other guests will include Food Network host and bestselling author Ina Garten at Atlanta Symphony Hall, Chance the Rapper at the Chicago Theatre and a couple of fellow journalists: Savannah Guthrie, co-host of the "Today" show, Couric's former job, will be with her at the Met Philadelphia; and, at the Anthem in Washington, Couric will be joined by Kara Swisher, an opinion writer for The New York Times and longtime technology reporter. #MeToo activist Tarana Burke and singer Allison Russell also are expected to make appearances during the tour, which runs from Oct. 28-Nov. 15 and is in partnership with Live Nation and P&G.