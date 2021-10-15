Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Devalyn McCoy, 22, of 711 Elk Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm. McCoy was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Marty Riley, 48, of 16372 Ravens Road Drive in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Riley was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Robert Randall, 57, of 17338 Scott Cemetery Road in Garfield was arrested Monday in connection with video voyeurism. Randall was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Tyler Morta, 26, of 5303 S.W. Monaco Lane in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Morta was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.