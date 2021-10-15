OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST AT NO. 1 BRYANT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant

COACHES Southwest: Darryl Patton; Bryant: Buck James

RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 1-5, 0-3 7A-Central; Bryant 5-1, 3-0 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY It'll be homecoming for Bryant. ... The Hornets are looking to extend their 7A-Central Conference winning streak to 18 games. ... Southwest lost last season's game with Bryant 70-0. ... After tonight's road trip, the Gryphons will play two of their final three contests of the season at their home stadium. ... Bryant quarterback Carson Burnett completed 9 of 10 passes for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns last week in a 63-0 victory over Little Rock Central.

NO. 2 CONWAY AT NO. 9 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Mayo-Thompson Stadium, Fort Smith

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Fort Smith Northside: Mike Falleur

RECORDS Conway 5-1, 3-0 7A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 5-1, 2-1 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY Conway has beaten Northside four consecutive times, including 48-12 last year. ... Northside quarterback Walker Catsavis was 13 of 15 for 279 yards and a season-high 4 touchdowns in a 42-0 shut out of Little Rock Catholic a week ago. ... Conway running back Boogie Carr has rushed for 101 yards or more in four of the Wampus Cats' six games. He's also scored at least once in every game. ... The Grizzlies' Mike Falleur was his 200th overall game as a head coach last week. ... Receiver Manny Smith (Conway) had his string of four consecutive games with two touchdowns snapped against Cabot.

NO. 3 BENTONVILLE AT NO. 8 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Harmon Field, Fayetteville

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Fayetteville: Casey Dick

RECORDS Bentonville 5-1, 3-0 7A-West; Fayetteville 4-2, 3-0 7A-West

NOTEWORTHY The state's biggest game, which could very well decide who gets the No. 1 seed from the 7A-West for the upcoming playoffs. ... Bentonville has won the past 15 regular-season matchups between the two, but Fayetteville has taken five of the last seven playoff encounters. ... The Tigers, whose only loss was to No. 2 Conway, won last year's clash 59-14. ... Fayetteville receiver Isaiah Sategna has a state-leading 947 yards receiving. ... Bentonville's Josh Ficklin is 50 yards shy of reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second year in a row.

NO. 4 PULASKI ACADEMY AT MAUMELLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Maumelle

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Maumelle: Kirk Horton

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 5-1, 2-0 5A-Central; Maumelle 3-4, 2-1 5A-Central

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy has scored more points (341) than any team in the state. ... Maumelle has won two consecutive since losing four in a row. ... The teams weren't able to play last season, but prior to that, the Bruins won 41-29 in 2019 and 58-39 in 2018. ... Pulaski Academy receiver Jaylin McKinney is seventh in Arkansas in receiving yards with 671. ... Maumelle linebacker James Whitley registered 15 tackles last week against Jacksonville.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC AT NO. 5 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charging Wildcat Stadium, North Little Rock

COACHES Little Rock Catholic; John Fogleman; North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur

RECORDS Little Rock Catholic 0-5, 0-3 7A-Central; North Little Rock 5-1, 2-1 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock beat Catholic twice in 2020. The Charging Wildcats won 49-10 during the regular season and 34-7 in the second round of the playoffs. ... The last time the Rockets beat North Little Rock was in 2019 when they won 41-21 at Charging Wildcat Stadium. North Little Rock went on to play in the Class 7A state title game. ... Catholic had just 123 yards of offense in its loss to No. 9 Fort Smith Northside last week. ... North Little Rock quarterback Malachi Gober has 909 yards passing and 191 yards rushing.

NO. 6 CABOT AT LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Quigley-Cox Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Little Rock Central: George Shelton

RECORDS Cabot 5-1, 2-1 7A-Central; Little Rock Central 0-5, 0-3 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY Central last won a game in the series on Oct. 13, 2017 – 16-14. Since then, Cabot has won the past two meetings. ... The Panthers' Braden Jay had a season-high 250 yards receiving last week vs. No. 2 Conway. It was also the third time this year he caught at least eight passes in a game. ... The Tigers were held scoreless for the second consecutive week when it lost to No. 1 Bryant 63-0 on Oct. 8. Seven days prior to that, No. 9 Fort Smith Northside beat Central 35-0. ... After tonight, Cabot finishes the regular season with games against three ranked teams (Bryant, Northside and North Little Rock).

NO. 7 LAKE HAMILTON AT SILOAM SPRINGS

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Siloam Springs

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran; Siloam Springs: Brandon Craig

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 6-0, 3-0 6A-West; Siloam Springs 1-5, 0-3 6A-West

NOTEWORTHY Four of the last five head-to-head meetings have gone in Lake Hamilton's favor. ... The 126 yards passing last week was a season low for Siloam Springs quarterback Hunter Talley. The senior has thrown for 1,590 yards and is ninth in the state in rushing with 812 yards. ... The previous two victories for Lake Hamilton (Little Rock Parkview, Russellville) have each been by 10 points. ... The Wolves' Tevin Hughes rushed for 196 yards vs. Russellville.

NO. 10 BENTON AT MOUNTAIN HOME

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bomber Stadium, Mountain Home

COACHES Benton: Brad Harris; Mountain Home: Steve Ary

RECORDS Benton 5-1, 3-0 6A-West; Mountain Home 2-4, 1-2 6A-West

NOTEWORTHY Mountain Home's defense held Van Buren to -30 yards on the ground in a 42-15 victory over Van Buren last week. ... Benton pulled away to win 35-7 when the teams met last year. ... Panthers quarterback Stran Smith accounted for four touchdowns to help his team hold off Little Rock Parkview 30-23 in their previous game. ... Brady Barnett threw for 230 yards and rushed for 86 in the Bombers' 27-point rout over Van Buren.