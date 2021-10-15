Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Oct. 15

FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will observe its 156th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. McConico Thomas of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at Ft. Worth, Texas. Guests may attend the service in person or virtually, a spokesman said.

PINE BLUFF DISTRICT NO. 1 CHURCHES OF GOD IN CHRIST invites the community to join the Women's Institute virtual event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to a news release. The presenter will be Barbara Deloney, an evangelist, and the topic will be "Your Weapon: Feeling Pressure is a Choice." Participants may join using the Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465 with meeting ID: 864 7624 2465. Call in numbers are 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799.

A HISTORICAL MARKER DEDICATION CEREMONY for the former St. Andrews Episcopal Church, a Black Episcopal Mission, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at its former site, currently the location of the Lake Saracen Splash Park. Mayor Shirley Washington, Peter Perschbacher, state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, the Rev. Canon Jason Alexander of the Arkansas Episcopal Diocese and the Rev. Phoebe Roaf, Episcopal Bishop of West Tennessee, all will assist in the dedication ceremony. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Roaf will also be the guest speaker/homilist at Grace Episcopal Church, at 4101 S. Hazel St., for the Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to attend.

MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH has opened registration through Oct. 22 for the seventh annual Breast Cancer Event Oct. 30. The community is invited to attend via Zoom from 9-11 a.m. to raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson. This event is free, however, donations for the Susan G. Komen Foundation are welcomed through Oct. 30. Checks or money orders should be payable to "Mt. Nebo." To pay by credit or debit card, visit PayPal (@mtnebobreastcancerbj). Register by Oct. 22 at www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Completed forms and donations may be mailed to: Mt. Nebo, Post Office Box 2252, Pine Bluff, AR 71613. Details: (870) 536-6827 or mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Kingdom Building program Sunday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Sam Gibson, a deacon at New Community church.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate the second anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Anthony J. Howard and Julia Howard, with tributes throughout Clergy Appreciation Month in October. Everyone is invited to join the services virtually on Facebook.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host a drive-thru trunk or treat event for the children of Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on the church's parking lot. Hot dogs, candy and treat bags will be provided. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their vehicle trunks. Masks are required, according to a news release.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.