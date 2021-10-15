Man arrested after road confrontation

Arkansas State Police pulled over and arrested a man after he appeared to point an AR-15 rifle at another driver on Interstate 40 Thursday morning, an arrest report states.

The driver called 911 and followed the vehicle onto U.S. 67, where a state trooper observed a 30-year-old man driving erratically, according to the report.

The trooper arrested him and found an AR-15 in the back seat that matched the firearm the 911 caller described, the report states.

NLR man charged in assault of girl

North Little Rock Police on Thursday arrested a sex offender on charges of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, according to an arrest report.

The arrest was based on a child-abuse hotline report filed Sept. 14, which said William Colbert, 62, had tried to kiss the girl and touched her crotch multiple times, according to the report. The reported abuses happened at the girl's grandmother's house in North Little Rock.