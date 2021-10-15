Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate scion is sentenced to life

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:00 a.m.

LOS ANGELES — New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.

Durst, 78, was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000.

Durst, who has numerous medical issues, on Thursday was rolled into the courtroom in a wheelchair wearing brown jail scrubs. His eyes were wide open and he had a catatonic stare. Several of the jurors returned to the courtroom to witness the sentencing and were seated in the jury box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT