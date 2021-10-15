Scores of 3,4 and 5 on Advanced Placement computer science exams pay off for students and their schools

The Arkansas Department of Education on Thursday announced $136,350 in awards to 193 students and 42 schools through the state's Advanced Placement Computer Science A Incentive Program.

The purpose of the incentive program is to increase the number of qualifying scores of 3, 4, or 5 on Advanced Placement Computer Science A exams.

"Arkansas is leading the way in preparing students to successfully join the future workforce with Arkansas' Computer Science Education Initiative," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in announcing the awards. "It is important to make sure our students can receive the best level of education we can provide. The money awarded by the AP Computer Science program will help push these schools to put students in a position to succeed."

The 10 schools receiving the largest awards are:

• Little Rock Central High School: $18,450.

• Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville: $13,850.

• Rogers High School: $13,100.

• Bentonville High School: $10,950.

• Har-Ber High School in Springdale: $7,400.

• Southside High School in Fort Smith: $7,350.

• Northside High School in Fort Smith: $5,200.

• Haas Hall Academy in Rogers: $4,300.

• White Hall High School: $3,900.

• Benton High School: $3,400.

As a result of the program, public school students and schools were eligible to receive a monetary incentive when the student earned one computer science flex credit for successfully completing an AP Computer Science A course and received a qualifying score on the AP exam taken between Aug. 1, 2020, and May 30, 2021.

The tiered rewards are as follows:

• For a qualifying score of 5 on the AP Computer Science A exam, an Arkansas public school student received $1,000, with the school receiving $250.

• For a qualifying score of 4 on the AP Computer Science A exam, an Arkansas public school student received $750, with the school receiving $150.

• For a qualifying score of 3 on the AP Computer Science A exam, an Arkansas public school student received $250, with the school receiving $50.

Continuation of this program for the 2021-2022 school year was announced at https://bit.ly/2Ys5Xh8.