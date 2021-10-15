Showdown set between Bentonville, Fayetteville

I know a guy who loves college football but spends Friday nights stuffing his face, usually with peel 'em and eat 'em shrimp, before retiring to his recliner and falling asleep while watching some goofy game like Montana State and Weber State that's scheduled for tonight on ESPNU.

He didn't know, for instance, that Dre Greenlaw, played at Fayetteville High School before he suited up for the Razorbacks then moved on to the NFL as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Don't be like my friend and miss out on the many opportunities each Friday night to see some talented high school athletes in person before they become stars in college or even in the NFL.

You have another chance tonight when Fayetteville hosts Bentonville in a pivotal game at Harmon Field. Both teams are 3-0 in 7A-West Conference play. Bentonville is 5-1 and Fayetteville 4-2 overall after facing some of the best teams in the region.

You like players with star potential?

Then you'll love Fayetteville's Isaiah Sategna, who'll run track and play football next season at Oregon. You'll also be impressed with Bentonville receiver Chas Nimrod, who is committed to Tennessee. There's plenty more, including Kaiden Turner, a rugged linebacker for the Bulldogs who'll play in the Big 10 next season at Indiana.

For now, these college stars of tomorrow are focused tonight on one of the biggest games of their high school careers. While tonight's winner will take the inside track toward a conference championship, nothing will be decided this week. There's also the possibility the teams could meet again in the state playoffs.

I've been quite impressed with Fayetteville this season, especially with quarterback Bladen Fike throwing to a talented group of receivers. But how do you pick against a Bentonville team that has won 35 consecutive games in conference play and 14 of the past 15 league titles?

You don't.

Rick's Pick Bentonville

OTHER GAMES

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER at Bentonville West

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE at Rogers Heritage

ROGERS at Springdale

CLASS 6A

Van Buren at LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

GREENWOOD at Russellville

CLASS 5A

FARMINGTON at Clarksville

Pea Ridge at GREENBRIER

LAKE HAMILTON at Siloam Springs

CLASS 4A

Green Forest at ELKINS

SHILOH CHRISTIAN at Gentry

Berryville at GRAVETTE

PRAIRIE GROVE at Huntsville

Dover at LAMAR

Mena at OZARK

WALDRON at Pottsville

CLASS 3A

Lavaca at GREENLAND

LINCOLN at Mansfield

CEDARVILLE at West Fork

Baptist Prep at BOONEVILLE

Atkins at PARIS

CLASS 2A

BIGELOW at Johnson County Westside

Hector at MOUNTAINBURG

Magazine at QUITMAN

LAST WEEK 20-7 (74 percent)

OVERALL 121-30 (80 percent)