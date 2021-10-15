Showdown set between Bentonville, Fayetteville

I know a guy who loves college football but spends Friday nights stuffing his face, usually with peel 'em and eat 'em shrimp, before retiring to his recliner and falling asleep while watching some goofy game like Montana State and Weber State that's scheduled for tonight on ESPNU.
He didn't know, for instance, that Dre Greenlaw, played at Fayetteville High School before he suited up for the Razorbacks then moved on to the NFL as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Don't be like my friend and miss out on the many opportunities each Friday night to see some talented high school athletes in person before they become stars in college or even in the NFL.
You have another chance tonight when Fayetteville hosts Bentonville in a pivotal game at Harmon Field. Both teams are 3-0 in 7A-West Conference play. Bentonville is 5-1 and Fayetteville 4-2 overall after facing some of the best teams in the region.
You like players with star potential?
Then you'll love Fayetteville's Isaiah Sategna, who'll run track and play football next season at Oregon. You'll also be impressed with Bentonville receiver Chas Nimrod, who is committed to Tennessee. There's plenty more, including Kaiden Turner, a rugged linebacker for the Bulldogs who'll play in the Big 10 next season at Indiana.
For now, these college stars of tomorrow are focused tonight on one of the biggest games of their high school careers. While tonight's winner will take the inside track toward a conference championship, nothing will be decided this week. There's also the possibility the teams could meet again in the state playoffs.
I've been quite impressed with Fayetteville this season, especially with quarterback Bladen Fike throwing to a talented group of receivers. But how do you pick against a Bentonville team that has won 35 consecutive games in conference play and 14 of the past 15 league titles?
You don't.
Rick's Pick Bentonville
OTHER GAMES
Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER at Bentonville West
FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE at Rogers Heritage
ROGERS at Springdale
CLASS 6A
Van Buren at LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW
GREENWOOD at Russellville
CLASS 5A
FARMINGTON at Clarksville
Pea Ridge at GREENBRIER
LAKE HAMILTON at Siloam Springs
CLASS 4A
Green Forest at ELKINS
SHILOH CHRISTIAN at Gentry
Berryville at GRAVETTE
PRAIRIE GROVE at Huntsville
Dover at LAMAR
Mena at OZARK
WALDRON at Pottsville
CLASS 3A
Lavaca at GREENLAND
LINCOLN at Mansfield
CEDARVILLE at West Fork
Baptist Prep at BOONEVILLE
Atkins at PARIS
CLASS 2A
BIGELOW at Johnson County Westside
Hector at MOUNTAINBURG
Magazine at QUITMAN
LAST WEEK 20-7 (74 percent)
OVERALL 121-30 (80 percent)