The Siloam Springs Republican Women will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. “An Irishman Promoting American Exceptionalism” featuring Jonathon Dunne as keynote speaker will be the program.

The group meets at Compass Church (Quonset Hut), 2307 Arkansas 412 and State Line Road. Refreshments are served, and students and gentlemen are welcome. Call (501) 680-3022 for more information.