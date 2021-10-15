State allotting $100,000 for abduction response

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is allocating $100,000 more in lawsuit settlement proceeds to the Criminal Abduction Response Teams program, she announced Wednesday.

Her office has now given $350,000 to the program, a multiagency initiative coordinated by the Criminal Justice Institute at the University of Arkansas.

In 2019, Arkansas was the first state to have a collaborative statewide certification of all 12 Criminal Abduction Response Teams, which are used to streamline resources and better protect children if they are abducted, missing or endangered, the attorney general's office said in a news release. That year, the Republican attorney general announced the distribution of $150,000 in lawsuit settlement proceeds to the program.

A partnership was formed in 2016 between the attorney general's office, the Criminal Justice Institute, the Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, according to the attorney general's office.

The agreement formed the foundation for the CART program, which has the goal of reducing the response time and increasing the likelihood of a successful recovery of missing or abducted children. In 2015, Rutledge's office gave $100,000 in lawsuit settlement proceeds to facilitate the implementation of the teams.