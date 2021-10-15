COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB to hold open practice

Solomon Bozeman's first game as head coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is still three weeks away, but he's going to give fans a glimpse of what they can expect today.

The Golden Lions will hold an open practice from 2-4 p.m. today at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff. UAPB will open the regular season on Nov. 9 at Creighton.

-- Erick Taylor

SOCCER

UCA clinches conference tournament berth

The University of Central Arkansas scored two goals in the first 12 minutes Thursday in Conway to beat Eastern Kentucky 2-1 and clinch a berth in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

Laurel Landry scored her fifth goal of the season for the Bears (8-7, 5-2) in the eighth minute and Emma Hawkins, who assisted on Landry's goal, scored her league-leading 12th goal of the season in the 12th minute. Gretta Gunn scored the lone goal for the Colonels (7-8, 3-4) in the 39th minute.

The Bears took 11 shots, with six coming on-goal. The Colonels had just five shots, but four of them went on-goal.

UCA's next match is against Bellarmine in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday starting at noon Central.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU loses at home

Arkansas State University fell to Texas-Arlington 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 5-25, 25-22) on Thursday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Macey Putt had a match-high 17 kills for the Red Wolves (13-7, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) to go with 10 digs. Paulina Sobolewska added 10 kills and 14 digs, while Lauren Musante had 26 assists and 20 digs. Julianna Cramer just missed a double-double with 15 assists and 9 digs, as did Tatum Ticknor, who had 21 digs and 8 assists.

Brooke Townsend and Brianna Ford had 10 kills each to lead the Mavericks (4-12, 2-5), while Alli Wells had 22 digs and Kylee Kapp had 18 assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services