Thursday's NBA exhibition scores

Today at 2:14 a.m.

NBA EXHIBITION

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 127, Miami 92

Brooklyn 107, Minnesota 101

Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107, OT

LA Lakers at Sacramento, (n)

WNBA FINALS

Today's Game All times Centtral

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m. Series tied 1-1

Print Headline: Thursday's NBA exhibition scores

