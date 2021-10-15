GOLF

Rahm struggles in Spain

Jon Rahm’s troubles at home continued on Thursday with a 7-over 78 that matched his second worst round ever as a professional and left him 11 shots off the lead at the Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande, Spain. He had also shot 78 in the second round at the British Open in 2018. His worst score was an 82 in the third round of The Players Championship in 2017. The No. 1-ranked player will need a good round today just to make the cut. Julien Guerrier of France leads the field after a 4-under 67, one shot better than Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain (68). Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles of Spain also struggled on Thursday, turning in a 5-over 76.

FOOTBALL

Ravens’ QB misses practice

Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday for the Baltimore Ravens because of an illness. Jackson was listed on the team’s injury report. He’s missed practice time previously this season but hasn’t missed any of Baltimore’s five games. Tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Alejandro Villanueva (knee) did not practice either, and neither did defensive tackle Brandon Williams (rest) or receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh).

McCaffrey doesn’t practice

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Thursday, a sign that he could miss his third consecutive game while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury. The 2019 All-Pro running back had participated in four consecutive practices for the Panthers on a limited basis. Coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that McCaffrey was “50-50” for Sunday’s game agains the Minnesota Vikings and that his playing status would likely come down to a game-time decision. Rhule does not address reporters on Thursday of a normal game week.

Bears’ RB on covid list

The Chicago Bears placed running back Damien Williams on the reserve/covid-19 list on Thursday, putting his status for their game against the Green Bay Packers in question. The Bears (3-2) are already missing their leading rusher with David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee. Williams is second on the team with 137 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 64 yards and a score last week, helping the Bears win at Las Vegas. Williams, who scored two late touchdowns in Kansas City’s Super Bowl 54 win over San Francisco, signed with the Bears in March after opting out of the 2020 season.

BASKETBALL

Zion out for first week

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is now expected to miss at least the first week of the regular season because his recovery from surgery to repair a right foot fracture is taking longer than anticipated. “Nothing has gone wrong and there is no setback,” Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said after practice Thursday, adding that Williamson will be re-evaluated in about two-and-a-half weeks. “It just takes a certain period of time” for bones to heal and “every player is different.” The 21-year-old Williamson, who is 6-7 and about 280 pounds, was cleared Wednesday to do running and one-on-none individual work, which he began Thursday morning, Griffin said.

Women’s field may expand

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is close to expanding its field to 68 teams — equaling the men’s bracket. Both the Division I women’s basketball committee and the oversight committee unanimously voted to approve a proposal to add four teams to the NCAA Tournament, starting this season. The proposal, which was announced Thursday, will now advance for consideration by governance committees. A final determination is expected by the middle of next month. The expansion of teams was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities at the two tourneys, including weight rooms and other features.

TENNIS

Norrie reaches semifinals

Cameron Norrie routed 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., and extend the best season of his young career. Norrie needed just 73 minutes to dismantle Schwartzman, who finally held serve to open the second set, drawing cheers from the small crowd at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where attendance has been capped at well below capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic. Schwartzman earned his only break of the match to tie it 2-2 in the second. Norrie ran off the final four games to move into a semifinal against 23rd-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who beat No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2). No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur advanced to the semifinals with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit that will move the Tunisian into the world’s top 10 for the first time next week. She’s projected to be No. 8, but could rise as high as No. 5 by winning the tournament.

HOCKEY

Senators sign Tkachuk

Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators agreed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract Thursday. The 22-year-old Tkachuk was a restricted free agent. He missed the preseason and was not available to play Thursday night, with Coach D.J. Smith saying it would take Tkachuk at least a week to 10 days to play. Tkachuk played in all 56 games last season and led the Senators in scoring with 36 points on 17 goals and 19 assists. The 6-4, 211-pound left wing also had a team-high 69 penalty minutes and was second in the NHL in hits with 248.

Colorado forward suspended

Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach. Landeskog was assessed a minor penalty for boarding with 3:38 left in Colorado’s 4-2 home victory Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. The suspension will cost Landeskog $70,000, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.