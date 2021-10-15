Work to shut LR-NLR I-430 lanes throughout weekend

Work on a project to improve Interstate 430 in Pulaski County will require lane closings throughout the weekend beginning tonight, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following lane closings will be in place on southbound I-430 between Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock and Cantrell Road in Little Rock, weather permitting:

• Middle and outside lanes from 8 p.m. today until noon Saturday.

• Outside lane from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

• Middle and outside lanes from 8 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.

• Outside lane from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

• Middle and outside lanes from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The lane closings will allow the contractor to shift traffic to the next stage of construction to complete the bridge rehabilitation work, the department said.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic.