3 men, 2 youths charged with breaking or entering in Benton

Benton police arrested five people early Friday, charging them with breaking or entering in the Woodlands neighborhood north and west of Interstate 30, according to a news release.

After responding to reports of breaking or entering just after 1:15 a.m. Friday, police arrested three adults and two youths during a traffic stop at Ouachita Cove and Nature Way, near the entrance of the neighborhood, the release states.

Police said the men had four firearms with them that had been reported as stolen.

Melton Brown, 19; Avery McGill, 20; and Ken Kelly, 18, were each charged with one count of breaking or entering and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the release says.

The two minors were each charged with illegal possession of a firearm and have pending charges of breaking or entering.

The investigation is ongoing, and police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Benton Police Department.