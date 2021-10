ARKADELPHIA 42, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 19

HASKELL – Jaishon Davis ran 17 times for 183 yards and scored 3 touchdowns for Arkadelphia (4-3, 3-1 4A-7), winners of two in a row.

Donovan Whitten threw for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran 5 times for 48 yards and a score for the Badgers. Braylon Bailey and Alex Loy each had scoring receptions for Arkadelphia.

Benton Harmony Grove (2-4, 1-3) lost for the fourth time in its past five games.