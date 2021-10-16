Arkansas defense needs to respond

FAYETTEVILLE - Sam Pittman relies on his Arkansas defense responding collectively today like Razorbacks offensive guards Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer responded individually last Saturday.

Seventeenth-ranked Arkansas, 4-2, 1-2 in the SEC, hosts the 4-2, 1-1 Auburn Tigers in today's 11 a.m. CBS televised SEC Arkansas homecoming game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Two Saturdays ago in Athens, Ga., the now No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and their nationally No. 1 defense routed the Razorbacks, 37-0.

Third-year sophomores Latham and Limmer seemed so overwhelmed by Georgia's defense that Pittman publicly pondered pulling them before last Saturday's Ole Miss game in Oxford, Miss.

Previously reserve tackles, redshirt freshman Jalen St. John and via University of Charlotte transfer Ty'Kieast Crawford practiced as second-team challenging to be first-team guards.

Ultimately Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy stayed with Latham and Limmer. They responded helping pave Arkansas' 676 yards total offense and 51 points in the 52-51 loss.

"I thought they (Latham and Limmer) played well," Pittman said. "I think a lot of times when you think you're going to lose your job, you go back to playing how you earned that job. I think they did. I thought they had a good game."

Pittman might have been tempted threatening to demote the entire defense after Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and the Rebels amassed 52 points and 611 yards total offense without turning a turnover.

Obviously he can't nor should.

Defense most carried Arkansas to its 4-0 start. That included 40-21 over then No. 15 Texas and 20-10 over the then No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies now renowned for last Saturday upsetting then No. 1 Alabama.

It's the same Arkansas defenders but not necessarily the same defense.

Injuries, like All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon handicapped by a broken hand since the Sept. 25 game against Texas A&M, and others banged up from six games in six weeks, take a toll.

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin can commiserate.

"Just like Auburn we're going into our seventh consecutive week," Pittman said. "You start to lose a few players from bumps and bruises and injury."

Arkansas Saturday is beset by another dual threat quarterback.

Auburn junior Bo Nix has struggled some, including benched as backup T.J. Finley rescued the Tigers from near nonconference disaster Sept. 25 against Georgia State. But Nix responded with some nigh superhuman scrambles overcoming LSU, 24-19 Oct. 2 in Baton Rouge.

"Bo sure makes a lot of things happen when it doesn't look like he has the possibility to," Pittman said.

Unbeaten Georgia, so far seeming in a league of its own though still of course in the SEC, routed Auburn, 34-10 last Saturday in Auburn, Ala.

Limmer and Latham didn't stay down from a Georgia beatdown.

Pittman anticipates Auburn won't either.

"Auburn's only two losses have been to two Top 7 teams (at Penn State and at Georgia) in the country," Pittman said. "They have a really, really good football team."