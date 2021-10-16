Arkansas students, schools earn money for computer science test scores

Seven Northwest Arkansas high schools were among the state's top 10 in reward money received this year through a state program that recognizes students' performance on computer science exams.

Arkansas public school students and schools were eligible under the program to receive money when the student earned one computer science flex credit for completing an Advanced Placement computer science "A" course and received a qualifying score on the AP exam taken between Aug. 1, 2020, and May 30, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Education.

The purpose of the program is to increase the number of qualifying scores -- 3, 4 or 5 -- on the AP computer science "A" exams.

For the 2020-21 school year, the fourth year of this program, 193 students and 42 Arkansas schools earned $136,350 for exams taken, according to the release.

Little Rock Central High School and its students received the most money through the program this year at $18,450.

Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville was second at $13,850, followed by Rogers High School, $13,100; Bentonville High School, $10,950; Springdale's Har-Ber High School, $7,400; Fort Smith's Southside High School, $7,350; Fort Smith's Northside High School, $5,200; and Haas Hall Academy in Rogers, $4,300.

An Arkansas public school student received $1,000, with the school receiving $250, for a qualifying score of 5 on the exam.

A student received $750, with the school receiving $150, for a score of 4. For a score of 3, a student received $250, with the school receiving $50.

Approved student and school reward payments will be sent to the schools by November for distribution to students, according to the release. The program is being continued this school year.