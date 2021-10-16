BENTON 52, MOUNTAIN HOME 23

MOUNTAIN HOME – Stran Smith completed 19 of 30 passes for 234 yards and 3 touchdowns in a rout for Class 6A No. 2 Benton (6-1, 4-0 6A-West).

Cam Harris caught 6 passes for 133 yards for the Panthers, who won their sixth consecutive game. Casey Johnson also added three touchdown runs for Benton.

Gage Lindsey carried 19 times for 83 yards and Brady Barnett had 71 yards on 21 carries for Mountain Home (2-5, 1-3), which turned the ball over three times and was outgained 328-249.