BISMARCK 32, HORATIO 0

HORATIO -- Bismark (5-2, 2-2 3A-5) made quick work of its opponent, scoring more than half of its points in the first half and shutting out Horatio (3-4, 0-4 3A-5) on the road.

Bismarck quarterback Ian Smith scored all five of the Lions' touchdowns, passing for four and rushing for another.