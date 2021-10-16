Boll Weevils go for their fourth straight victory

MONTICELLO -- Fresh off a victory last weekend, the University of Arkansas at Monticello football team hosts Ouachita Baptist University today.

This is the homecoming game for the Boll Weevils with kickoff set for 2 p.m. at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium. UAM looks to extend its winning streak to four games, which would match UAM's longest winning streak since the 2008 season.

Below you will find important information regarding tickets, game coverage, and game notes.

The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 9, 2019, at Cliff Harris Stadium. The Weevils fell to the Tigers by a score of 35-7. Four first-half touchdowns gave Ouachita Baptist a 28-0 lead at the half.

Winners of 1-possession games

UAM has been masterful at winning close games this season as three of the four Weevils' victories have been decided by one possession.

Passing game

Demilon Brown has been the catalyst for the UAM offense as he paces the team with 214 passing yards per game and has used his elusiveness in the pocket to scamper for 75 yards per contest.

The Weevils are led by a trio of receivers. Senior wide receiver C.J. Parham leads the way for UAM with 472 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Parham ranks fifth in the conference in receiving yards and total receptions (34).

Fellow senior tight end DeAndre Washington has 21 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore wide receiver LaCedric Smith has posted 206 yards and one score on 16 catches.

Defensive depth

Defensively, 15 different Weevils have registered double-digit total tackles this season with five athletes already surpassing 20 tackles. Damarous White has tallied a team-leading 30 tackles.

Six players have collected an interception so far this season for UAM. DeQuan Street leads the secondary with two picks to go along with one pass breakup. Kaytron Allen and Greg Hooks each have one interception and combined for five pass breakups.

Scouting the Tigers

Ouachita Baptist is 5-1 on the season. Offensively, the Tigers rank second in the GAC in scoring and sixth in total yards averaging 38.7 points and 389 yards per game. On defense, OBU is surrendering the second least amount of points per contest in the conference at 20.5 points per game, while giving up 313 yards per contest.

OBU ranks second in the conference in rushing yards per game with 293.7 yards. T.J. Cole leads the way for the Tigers with 129.3 yards per game. Cole ranks first in the GAC for yards per game. Kendel Givens leads the GAC in rushing touchdowns with 15, while accumulating 485 yards so far this season.