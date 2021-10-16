Bryant too much for LR Southwest

BRYANT -- A typical performance from the state's No. 1 team yielded typical results on Friday night.

Bryant scored on its first four possessions before letting its foot off the gas in a 48-7 homecoming victory over Little Rock Southwest at Hornet Stadium.

Quarterback Carson Burnett completed all four of his passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Chris Gannaway scored twice for top-ranked Bryant (6-1, 4-0 7A-Central), which easily ran its conference winning streak to 18 games by quickly jumping on the Gryphons.

The Hornets scored 28 first-quarter points on just 11 plays and led 35-0 at the half. Bryant Coach Buck James played his starters just one series in the second quarter, but they did more than enough damage to keep his team's impressive league run intact.

"I thought we executed well," James said. "Offensively, I don't know if we could've played any better. We played really well last week, and [Friday] we didn't have a lot of negative plays.

"We caught the ball well, we blocked well, we ran the ball well, and we looked good on our special teams. Our execution has been good. ... I just hope we keep improving and do that against the upper teams in our conference."

Receiver Mytorian Singleton caught 3 passes for 102 yards, and Jaden Ashford needed just nine carries to register a team-leading 83 yards rushing as Bryant finished with just under 400 yards of offense against a young Gryphons team that hasn't picked up an on-the-field victory since it played its first varsity game last season.

But Southwest (1-6, 0-4), which received a forfeiture from Little Rock Parkview earlier in the year, had its moments.

The Gryphons occasionally moved the ball with success, particularly in the second quarter. Quarterback Josh Brown, who finished the night with 125 yards on 18 carries, gashed Bryant on a number of runs while operating out of the Flexbone offense while Southwest's defense – as undermanned as it was – pursued aggressively throughout, which at times resulted in huge hits.

However, the Gryphons didn't give themselves a real shot to make a game of it because of self-inflicted miscues.

Southwest had a bad snap on a punt on its second series of the game, resulting in its punter being tackled inside the 10. Later in the first quarter, the Gryphons turned the ball over inside the Bryant 43 after a bad pitch. The Hornets turned both of those mistakes into touchdowns.

"It's tough for us to come out and have sustained success against the really good teams," Southwest Coach Darryl Patton said. "We fumbled a snap, picked it up and lost about 20 yards. Two times on pass protection, we had mishaps and lost about 25 yards. It's just things we've got to get better at, and we will.

"We had periods of success, but we didn't think we could run outside on them because they took that away. So they were giving up the midline, and at times, we slipped that and did a good job. But we know we've got to be better if we're going to compete with a team like Bryant."

Gannaway's 15-yard touchdown run with 9:23 left in the first capped a short 4-play, 33-yard drive that gave the Hornets a 7-0 lead. Burnett then threw touchdowns on Bryant's next two snaps, the first of which was an 8-yard score to Blake Everett. The second, a 47-yard strike to Singleton, pushed the lead to 21-0. Singleton also scored on an 8-yard run with 52 ticks remaining in the quarter.

Bryant increased its margin to 35 just prior to halftime on Gannaway's 10-yard touchdown run. Tyler Pinney and Alex Strong scored on 11- and 3-yard runs, respectively, on Bryant's first two possessions of the second half before Southwest avoided being shut out when Brown sprinted for a 25-yard touchdown with 5:51 left in the game.

"We just played well," James said. "I did think we had way too many penalties, and our twos didn't play their best in the second quarter. But they did come out and play well after halftime.

"For us to be successful, we've got to continue to play at a high level, keep getting better because we know we've got some big games coming up. And we've got to be able to play that way against the Cabots, the Conways, the North Little Rocks and in the playoffs. We've got to be able to keep playing at that high level."