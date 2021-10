CABOT 41, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 7

Grant Freeman threw two touchdown passes, including a 65-yarder to Braden Jay, as visiting Cabot (6-1, 3-1) sent Central (0-7, 0-4) to its seventh consecutive loss.

Mason Bell scored two touchdowns and both Evion Jimerson and Owen Horn had touchdown runs for the Panthers, who led 28-0 at halftime. Gavin Reardon also had a scoring catch for Cabot.

Westley Johnson scored a rushing touchdown for Central and Hayden Kirby kicked the extra point.