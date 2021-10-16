Cain rumbles for 4 TDs as White Hall conquers Watson Chapel, 42-14

Durran Cain made the most of his return to Wildcat Stadium.

The White Hall senior tailback ran for three of his four touchdowns in the second half and finished with 84 yards on 16 carries Friday night to lead the Class 5A fourth-ranked Bulldogs to a 42-14 victory over the Watson Chapel Wildcats on Friday night. White Hall has won four straight in the longstanding rivalry.

Watson Chapel last won in the series, 21-20, in 2017.

Five Bulldogs finished with double-digit yardage, including quarterback Matthew Martinez, who ran for a touchdown and threw for another.

The first half proved to be anything but a rout. White Hall (6-2, 3-1 in 5A-Central Conference) needed a 3-yard run by Cain with 14 seconds left before halftime to break a 14-all tie.

That came after Watson Chapel (0-5, 0-3) benefited from defensive stops to climb out of a 14-0 hole. Marquez Brentley completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Kevon White with 7:40 remaining in the half, and Tyler Williams ran for the extra two points to pull the Wildcats within six.

Watson Chapel got the ball back at the White Hall 28 thanks to a Jakobe Crockett interception on the next Bulldog play from scrimmage, but the Wildcats could not capitalize on the short field.

Mekhi Brown blocked a White Hall punt on the next possession and Lamar Jefferson recovered to set up the Wildcats at the visitors' 9. Robert Brown then covered the remaining yardage in two plays to even the score. The Wildcats were stopped on the two-point conversion, however.

The Bulldogs finished about as strong as they started, with Martinez scoring on a 4-yard run almost 4 minutes into the game. The senior had 42 yards on eight carries for the night.

Cain scored his first touchdown with 8:53 left in the second quarter, and Martinez ran for the extra two points to make up for a botched snap on an extra-point attempt following White Hall's first touchdown.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Cain's second touchdown put the Bulldogs ahead for good. That was set up by a 27-yard pass from Martinez to Jordan Jackson, who had two catches for 33 yards.

The Bulldogs took control thanks to four second-half takeaways -- interceptions by Benjamin Redix (on the second play of the half), Tekaylin Walker and Kyen Weston, as well as a fumble recovery.

Redix's pick set up Martinez's 49-yard strike to Steven Weston to put the Bulldogs up 27-14. Weston finished with two catches for 57 yards.

The lead grew to 35-14 with 3:18 left when Carsen Terrell's 22-yard dash led to Cain's 6-yard rushing touchdown. Cain covered an entire five-play, 35-yard drive in the fourth, rushing for his fourth TD from 4 yards out with 5:16 remaining.

Green led the Bulldogs with 88 yards on six carries and Weston ran three times for 28. Martinez completed 7 of 16 for 128 yards.

Brown had 61 yards on 25 carries. Williams ran seven times for 23 yards and Thomas Knowles finished with 21 yards on five carries.

Brentley was 13 for 25 for 147 yards.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Cain for scoring 26 of the Bulldogs' points and the Bulldogs defense for the four second-half takeaways.

NEXT UP ...

White Hall will host Maumelle next Friday, when White Hall visits Beebe.

White Hall running back Durran Cain runs through blocking against Watson Chapel on Friday night at Watson Chapel. Cain ran for four touchdowns. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Durran Cain of White Hall runs past Watson Chapel defenders Daniel Nelson (2) and Greg Gable (28) on Friday at Watson Chapel. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)