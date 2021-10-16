Calendar 10-16-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Oct. 16

City, UAPB homecoming events set

A city-organized Homecoming Festival will be held in the area of Second and Third avenues near the Jefferson County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16, the day of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's homecoming football game. With the cancellation of a homecoming parade, Mayor Shirley Washington recently announced the festival saying it will include food trucks, live vendors and music. UAPB'shomecoming game features UAPB Golden Lions vs. Southern University Jaguars at 2 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field. Tickets available for purchase at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=14382#.YVIytLhKg2x.

Homecoming R&B concert set

A homecoming R&B concert will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center starring SWV and featuring Eric Benet. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., according to a flier on the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The host will be Lav Luv and sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. Tickets are available at iTickets.com. Details: www.pinebluffconventioncenter.com or 1-800-536-7660. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff previously announced it would celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities.

Agency plans fish fry fundraiser

Arkansas Community Organizations will have a homecoming fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday at National Trusted Partners for Christ (NTPFC) Church, 2101 E. Sixth Ave. It will include fried fish and all the trimmings, along with a soda or bottle of water and a slice of pound cake. The price is $10 a dinner, according to a news release.

Women's institute hosts virtual session

Pine Bluff District No. 1 Churches of God in Christ invites the community to join the Women's Institute virtual event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to a news release. The presenter will be Barbara Deloney, an evangelist, and the topic will be "Your Weapon: Feeling Pressure is a Choice." Participants may join using the Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465 with meeting ID: 864 7624 2465. Call in numbers are 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799.

Progressive Women to host fundraisers

The Progressive Women's Association will continue its fundraisers with all proceeds going to the Progressive Women's Association's Scholarship Fund. A rummage sale/silent auction will be held at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The group is also selling chances for an afghan or a quilt ($2 for 1 or $5 for 3.) The tickets may be purchased by any member in advance as well as at the rummage sale. The drawing for the afghan and quilt will be Nov. 11. Silent auction bidding will close at 1 p.m. Oct. 16. Masks are encouraged when attending these events, according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 16

SEA concert group begins performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events, according to a news release. Several events will be held at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. Programs include: UAM's Homecoming Tailgate Party -- Oct. 16 at noon, Rodney Block & the Love Supreme perform a free event. Pirates of Penzance Musical Review -- on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the fine arts center. Christmas Around the World -- Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. by the West Edge String Quartet at the center. Tuba Skinny -- on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the center. The Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. For tickets and details, visit: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Through Saturday, Oct. 16

Rosenzweig Exhibition closes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through Oct. 16. The exhibition is named for Irene Rosenzweig, a noted scholar and teacher. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Ceremony to honor former St. Andrews Episcopal Church

A historical marker dedication ceremony for the former St. Andrews Episcopal Church, a Black Episcopal Mission, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at its former site, currently the location of the Lake Saracen Splash Park. Mayor Shirley Washington, Peter Perschbacher, state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, the Rev. Canon Jason Alexander of the Arkansas Episcopal Diocese and the Rev. Phoebe Roaf, Episcopal Bishop of West Tennessee, all will assist in the dedication ceremony. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Roaf will also be the guest speaker/homilist at Grace Episcopal Church, at 4101 S. Hazel St., for that Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to attend.

First Missionary Baptist Church observes anniversary

First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road, will observe its 156th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. McConico Thomas of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at Ft. Worth, Texas. Guests may attend the service in person or virtually, a spokesman said.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 17

Drew County NAACP sets domestic violence awareness, college aid prep, gala

Drew County Branch NAACP 6042 slate October events including: 4 p.m. Sunday, Domestic Violence Townhall -- NAACP will host a townhall meeting at the Sadie T. Johnson Community Building at Monticello, according to a news release. Speakers include Monticello Chief Jason Akers, Jerome Pace, and Special Sanders; from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, College Financial Prep -- A College Financial Prep Night will be held at the Monticello Branch Library; 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Freedom Fund Virtual Gala -- The 2021 Freedom Fund Virtual Gala will be held via Zoom and Facebook Live. The guest speaker is Bessie Lancelin, co-interim president and CEO and director of clinical services of the Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare Inc. of Pine Bluff. The community is asked to make a $30 contribution online at www.dcnaacp6042.org/freedomfund or contact Peggy Orr at (870) 224-2416. Details: NAACP President Clarissa Pace, clpace@sbcglobal.net.

Monday, Oct. 18

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Monday, Oct. 18, from 1 p.m. until all the food is gone. Only one food box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license), according to a news release. Everyone will have to stand in line outside, six feet apart, and the ministry will let in seven people at a time. Masks are required to enter into the church for a food box. All new clients must fill out intake forms. Details: (870)-872-2196.

Caregivers' support group to meet virtually

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host their Caregivers' Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, on Zoom. The topic will be 10 Warning signs of Alzheimer's Disease and the presenters will be Carolyn Ferguson of Area Agency and Tonya Boyce, the faith outreach representative for the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. To join the meeting, people may use this Zoom link: https://alz-org.zoom.us/j/98421078452? pwd=VXVHU3c3M1VtK3RNdVcvTGZRRENXdz09 with meeting ID: 984 2107 8452 and passcode: 371925. Join by telephone: at 888 788 0099 with the same ID and passcode. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6300.

Children's center plans BBQ fundraiser

The Children's Advocacy Center of Southeast Arkansas will host a pulled pork barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Catered by Smokin' Staxx BBQ, the meals include a barbecue sandwich, baked beans, loaded potato salad, a cookie and bottled water, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. newsletter. The tickets are $10. Office delivery is available with a minimum order of 10 plates. For tickets or details, call the Children's Advocacy Center, (870) 850-7105.

Through Monday, Oct. 18

A&P seeks applicants for funding

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission is accepting applications for the 2022 funding cycle for individual events and organizational programming. The deadline for submission is noon Monday, Oct. 18, according to a news release. Activities must take place in the city of Pine Bluff during the 2022 calendar year and must fit one of these areas: Visual arts, culinary arts, Delta Heritage, performing arts, sports and recreation. Applicants must be prepared to show how their event will promote the city and increase tourism. Applications can be obtained at www.ExplorePineBluff.com (under the "A&P Information" tab), by calling (870) 534-2121, or by emailing bbrown@ExplorePineBluff.com. Funding recipients will be voted on Oct. 27, according to the release.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 18

Extension clubs plan centerpiece craft class

Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs will host craft classes to teach people to make fall centerpieces, according to a news release. Classes will be held at local library branches and registration is $1. Participants may choose a session at the Watson Chapel Library, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.; Pine Bluff Main Library, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.; White Hall Library, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.; Altheimer Library, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.; or Redfield Library, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Participants may register by calling the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

LenovaEDU scholarship available

The deadline to apply for LenovaEDU Scholarship is Oct. 19. This initiative to support students with an award toward their educational expenses, is available for applicants, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. High school seniors, college students, as well as vocational/trade school students may apply. Applicants must tell their inspiring story in a video, photo or written essay of how the scholarship, if awarded, would help them achieve their education goals. Details: https://education.lenovo.com/

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19

Covid-19 booster shot clinics set

Pfizer covid-19 booster shots will be given at Pine Bluff during community clinics sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Health's Office of Health Equity, according to a news release. The clinics are for those who have had the Pfizer shot six months ago and for those who need their first shot. Local clinic dates, times include: Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 29 – Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive 9 a.m.-noon. To schedule an appointment, call (501) 246-0127. Walk-in appointments are also available. For details or the state list of clinics, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Friday, Oct. 22

NAACP to host virtual ceremony

The Pine Bluff Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will celebrate its 29th annual Dove Freedom Fund and 100 Year Anniversary Gala Friday, Octo. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Due to covid-19, the event will be held virtually. Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. will be the keynote speaker. Details: Dorothy J. Oliver, (870) 850-0107, or Wanda V. Neal, Pine Bluff NAACP President, (870) 536-3141, or email pbnaacp@yahoo.com.

Through Friday, Oct. 22

Breast Cancer Event registration open

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church has opened registration through Oct. 22 for the seventh annual Breast Cancer Event Oct. 30. The community is invited to attend via Zoom from 9-11 a.m. to raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson. This event is free, however; donations for the Susan G. Komen Foundation are welcomed through Oct. 30. Checks or money orders should be payable to "Mt. Nebo." To pay by credit or debit card, visit PayPal (@mtnebobreastcancerbj). Register by Oct. 22 at www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Completed forms and donations may be mailed to: Mt. Nebo, P.O. Box 2252, Pine Bluff, AR 71613. Details: (870) 536-6827 or mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com.

Small Works opens at ATU

The 2021 Small Works on Paper, an annual touring visual arts exhibition that showcases the work of Arkansas artists, opened Monday in the Norman Hall Gallery at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville. Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff are among artists whose works are included in the exhibit, according to a news release. A reception will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and masks are required. The Arkansas Arts Council coordinates the exhibition and makes it available for loan to qualifying galleries around the state. The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 22. The gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 23

CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' nutritious cooking series CrEATe Lab will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of 10 students. The cost is $35 for all sessions with partial scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at 870-536-3375. ASC continuing its partnership with Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team. The fall series is sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. The series will include a session with a registered dietitian on Nov. 6, and a Saracen chef demonstration on Dec. 4.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 24

Auditions set for Charlie Brown Christmas and Seussified Christmas Carol

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for A Charlie Brown Christmas and A Seussified Christmas Carol on Oct. 24-26. Auditions are open to ages 10 and older. Performers must be available for showtimes on 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18, and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, 2021. Script selections will be available at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the main ASC facility, 701 S. Main St. To request a selection before auditions, email Theatre Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 25

Salvation Army holds registration for holiday assistance

The Pine Bluff Corps of the Salvation Army will conduct family registration for its annual Christmas/Angel Tree Drive on Oct. 25-27 at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center Gymnasium, 501 E. 12th Ave. Registration will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. and 1:15-3:15 p.m. each day, according to a news release. Registration days are scheduled by last names, alphabetically: A-H – Oct. 25. I-Q – Oct. 26. R-Z – Oct. 27. Only children 12 years old and younger are eligible for this program. A birth certificate is required for each child that is registered, along with clothing and shoe sizes, according to a Salvation Army spokesman. Only the head of household or designee with written approval will be allowed to register. No children will be allowed at the registration, the spokesman said. Proof of identification, proof of income and proof of residence are required. Masks are required. Social distancing and the Arkansas Department of Health directives will be followed. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Deadline set for conservation education grant forms

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services has more than $769,000 to give to Arkansas schools and educators for conservation education programs in the 2021-22 school year, thanks to fines from wildlife violations. The deadline to apply is Oct. 26. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply for these grants, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter. Details: visit www.agfc.com/conservationgrants.

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting will be held by conference call at noon Oct. 26, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Through Tuesday, Oct. 26

Domestic abuse topic of virtual sessions

Community organizations will sponsor a virtual series about domestic abuse, according to Melrita Johnson, a licensed social worker, ACES Inc. national grand president/organizer and founder of REFORM Inc. October is Domestic Abuse/Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month. The theme is "Sorry Not Sorry: Asking for a Myself and a Friend." The sessions will be held by Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Oct. 26. Presenters will be licensed clinicians. Registration is required. Zoom meetings can be found at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85200780406?pwd=WGh3ay8xdytyYTNEOTVtYmJ2WTVBQT09. Use Meeting ID: 852 0078 0406 and Passcode: 271955. Details: Melrita M. Johnson at info@acessocialworkinc.org or www.acessocialworkinc.org and Facebook and Instagram pages.

Through Wednesday, Oct. 27

Pine Bluff Library events set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System recently announced programs for October. Events at the main library, 600 S. Main St., include: Tweens and Teens (Ages: 11-17) -- Dates: Tuesdays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26; Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 -- Candy Olympics -- Who is up for the challenge? Are you agile? Fast? Steady hands? Let's find out with some Candy Olympics. Oct. 26 – Lego Night -- Are you up for the challenge? Can you handle the pressure? Find out on Lego Night for Tweens and Teens. Toddler Sensory Play (Ages: 1-3) -- Dates: Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Time: 10:30-11 a.m. Interactive free play with games, blocks and crafts. Homeschooler's Corner (Ages: 0-18) -- Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays; Time: 2-3 p.m. A chance for parents or caregivers to bring their children for a quiet study time, or to socialize with other parents and caregivers. Afterschool (Ages: 5-10) -- Dates: Wednesdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27; Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 -- Crafts: Monster-Themed Air-Dry Clay Planter. Create unique, goofy, funny, scary, one-of-a-kind monster faces using clay wrapped around a planter. Oct. 20 -- Fall Scavenger Hunt. Search for fall-themed items. Find all the items on the page and receive a fun prize. Oct. 27 -- STEAM Zombie Dolls Workshop. Love zombies? This is your chance to create the scariest, funniest, goofiest zombie you can imagine. Prizes will be given out for the best in each category. Adults -- Bingo -- Dates: Mondays, Oct. 18 and 25; Time: 1-2 p.m. Come down and play a few rounds of Bingo and see what kind of prizes you could win. Adult Crafts -- Dates: Mondays and Fridays; Time: 2-3 p.m. Crafts with adults two times a week. Details: www.pineblufflibrary.org or (870) 534-4802.

DRA accepting workforce grant applications

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application cycle for the 2021 Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP). The program invests federal resources across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures, and job losses as a result of the public health and economic crises, according to a news release. To submit a grant application, visit the Delta Workforce Grant Program portal at https://workforce.dra.gov. All applications must be submitted in the portal by Oct. 27.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Chamber to host farmers appreciation fish fry

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff. This year's event will be drive-thru due to current covid-19 conditions, according to the Chamber newsletter. King Kat will provide catfish or chicken strips with all the fixins. Tickets are $20 each. Sponsorships are $400. For details or to volunteer to serve food, contact Jennifer Kline, jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 28

ASC opens exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie Depoyster," a portrait exhibition that opens Oct. 28 with a reception from 5-7 p.m. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Friday, Oct. 29

Boys and Girls Club reschedules golf tourney

The third annual 4-man scramble golf tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County has been rescheduled for Oct. 29 at Harbor Oaks golf course. Registration will start at 8 a.m. The registration deadline is Oct. 15 and the fee is $400 per team. The event is held in observance of the club's 75th anniversary. Details: Boys and Girls Club, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.com.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 29

ASC to perform 'You Have the Right to Remain Dead'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "You Have the Right to Remain Dead," an audience participation murder mystery comedy. Martin Carty will direct the production at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Performances are 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30, and 2 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be a costume contest with prizes at the Friday and Saturday night performances. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, Oct. 30

St. John plans trunk or treat

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host a drive-thru trunk or treat event for the children of Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on the church's parking lot. Hot dogs, candy and treat bags will be provided. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their vehicle trunks. Masks are required, according to a news release.

Mt. Nebo church to host breast cancer event

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff will host the seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event virtually from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The community is invited to join the event via Zoom as organizers raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection, according to a news release. This year's theme is "Awareness is Essential in 2021." This event is being presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson.

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

Neighbor to Neighbor takes orders for pie fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor is having its second annual Fall Fried Pie Fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Pies may be purchased either frozen or fried. Homemade pies are made by Flywheel Pies at Prescott, a nonprofit organization that provides jobs for people with disabilities. Pies must be ordered two weeks in advance. So, all orders must be turned in to Neighbor to Neighbor with payment by Oct. 31, according to a news release. Participants may visit the Facebook page at Neighbor to Neighbor Jefferson County for order forms or contact the office at (870) 534-2883.

Through Saturday, Nov. 6

UAPB Art Exhibition featuring Amanei Johnson open

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's art department has opened a new exhibition featuring paintings from student Amanei Johnson at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This exhibition will be on display in The ARTSpace on Main's loft gallery at 623 S. Main St. Johnson recently received a $1,000 award from the national group Black Girls Who Paint. This exhibition will run through Nov. 6, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, Nov. 7

Walk Across Arkansas underway

The fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas, a team-based event, runs from Sept. 13-Nov. 7 and uses friendly competition among teams to motivate exercise. There's no cost to register at https://walk.uada.edu/walk/. The public health initiative is open to all who want to get into the habit of exercise or renew a commitment to fitness. The event isn't limited to walking, according to a news release.

Through Friday, Nov. 12

Arthritis Foundation hosts walking event

The Arthritis Foundation will host Walk With Ease at the Jefferson Regional Walking Track, 1301 W. 40th Ave., to be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Nov. 12. Registration is required, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Health guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed. These include health screenings, face masks and social distancing. To register or for details call (870) 879-1440 or contact ndbates@uams.edu.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 12

'Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On' set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On," the center's biennial variety show fundraiser, according to a news release. Proceeds benefit the center's youth theater programming. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main building. Details: asc701.org.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 23

Kennel Club to hold classes

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class for eight-weeks. The class began Oct. 5 at Hestand Stadium. The class will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $65 and registration will be held at the door, according to spokesman John Segars. Details: (870) 879-3384.

Through Monday, Jan. 24

Applications for 2022 Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was set for Aug. 19. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Underway

Express Rx to provide covid-19 monoclonal antibody

Express Rx pharmacy is offering covid-19 monoclonal antibody by injection. The four-dose treatment is designed to prevent or mitigate the effects of the virus and to protect against severe illness and hospitalization, according to a news release. Arkansans should contact their healthcare provider for a prescription before scheduling a free appointment, according to the release. Express Rx of Pine Bluff is located at 3006 W. 28th Ave. For other locations or details, visit expressrx.net.

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations at all of its locations. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment at these sites: Pine Bluff -- JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic; 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380; Altheimer -- 309 S. Edine St.; (870) 766-8411; Redfield -- 823 River Road; (501) 397-2263; North Little Rock -- 2525 N. Willow St., Suite 1; (501) 812-0225; College Station -- 4206 Frazier Pike, Little Rock; (501) 490-2440; Little Rock -- 1100 N. University, Suite 125; (501) 663-0055; Open Hands (Healthcare for the Homeless) -- 3000 Springer Blvd, Suite – B , Little Rock; (501) 244-2121.

Health departments offering covid-19 shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available locally

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy's covid-19 vaccine clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary. Call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is offering the vaccine. Visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/ Walmart and other pharmacies and health care providers are giving the vaccine. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.