CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 64, DE QUEEN 3

DE QUEEN -- Camden Fairview (7-1, 4-0 5A-South) flew past De Queen to keep its perfect conference record intact with a drubbing of the Leopards.

De Queen (1-6, 0-3) had no answer for the Cardinals' passing attack as Camden Fairview quarterback Martavius Thomas completed 22 of 29 passes -- all in the first half -- for 510 yards and seven touchdowns.

Four receivers -- Brandon Copeland, A.J. Alsobrook, Michael Suell and Jarvis Reed -- each logged 100 receiving yards, and the trio of Copeland, Suell and Reed each caught a pair of scores from Thomas.

After leading 48-3 at halftime, the Cardinals continued to pour it on, with Reed scoring on a 70-yard kickoff return.